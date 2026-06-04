Mobile Medical Outreach for Veterans – Hollister

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:

• Examinations

• Consultations

• Referrals

• Toxic exposure screenings

Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

When: Monday, June 29, 2026, 10:15 am - 2:15 pm

Where: Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St, Hollister 95023