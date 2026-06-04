Skip to Content

Mobile Medical Outreach for Veterans – Hollister

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care

When:

Mon. Jun 29, 2026, 10:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT

Where:

Veterans Memorial Building

649 San Benito St

Hollister, CA

Cost:

Free

VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including: 

• Examinations 

• Consultations 

• Referrals 

• Toxic exposure screenings 

Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.

When: Monday, June 29,  2026, 10:15 am - 2:15 pm

Where: Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St, Hollister 95023

Other VA events

Last updated: 