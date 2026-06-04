Mobile Medical Outreach for Veterans – Hollister
VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care
When:
Mon. Jun 29, 2026, 10:15 a.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT
Where:
Veterans Memorial Building
649 San Benito St
Hollister, CA
Cost:
Free
VA medical providers will be on-site to provide services for Veterans enrolled in VA health care, including:
• Examinations
• Consultations
• Referrals
• Toxic exposure screenings
Not enrolled or unsure about your eligibility? We can provide assistance and answer your questions. Please bring a copy of your DD214.
When: Monday, June 29, 2026, 10:15 am - 2:15 pm
Where: Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St, Hollister 95023