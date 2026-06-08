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ChooseVA: Virtual Tele-Town Hall for Unenrolled Veterans

When:

Wed. Jul 22, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. PT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

You may already qualify for VA healthcare — and enrolling is easier than you think. Join VA Palo Alto health care for a free, one-hour online session designed to walk you through your benefits, eligibility, and how to get enrolled fast.

What you’ll learn

  • Whether you’re eligible for VA healthcare (you may be surprised)
  • How to enroll online — no paperwork, no long waits
  • What VA care looks like in 2026: telehealth, sameday services, and more
  • How to access the VA Health and Benefits mobile app
  • Answers to your most common questions — live

Who should attend: Veterans who have not yet enrolled in VA healthcare. If you served, even briefly, this event is for you. Bring your questions — our enrollment experts will be live to answer them.

Join us on Microsoft Teams using your phone, computer or tablet at .

If you join on phone or tablet, you may need to download the MS Teams app: 
Download Teams Desktop and Mobile Apps | Microsoft Teams

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