ChooseVA: Virtual Tele-Town Hall for Unenrolled Veterans

You may already qualify for VA healthcare — and enrolling is easier than you think. Join VA Palo Alto health care for a free, one-hour online session designed to walk you through your benefits, eligibility, and how to get enrolled fast.

What you’ll learn

Whether you’re eligible for VA healthcare (you may be surprised)

How to enroll online — no paperwork, no long waits

What VA care looks like in 2026: telehealth, sameday services, and more

How to access the VA Health and Benefits mobile app

Answers to your most common questions — live

Who should attend: Veterans who have not yet enrolled in VA healthcare. If you served, even briefly, this event is for you. Bring your questions — our enrollment experts will be live to answer them.

Join us on Microsoft Teams using your phone, computer or tablet at .

If you join on phone or tablet, you may need to download the MS Teams app:

Download Teams Desktop and Mobile Apps | Microsoft Teams