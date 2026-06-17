Veterans Financial Wellness Seminar

The FinVet Financial Seminar is an educational workshop designed to help Veterans and their families build a stronger financial future.

Participants will learn practical strategies for budgeting, saving, debt management, retirement planning, investing, and protecting their financial well-being. The seminar provides valuable tools and resources tailored to the unique needs of Veterans, empowering them to make informed financial decisions and work toward long term financial stability and success.

Open to all Veterans, family members, caregivers, and survivors. No prior financial knowledge is required.

Free lunch is provided.