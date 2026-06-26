Honoring Those Who Served: A Senior Veterans Resource Fair

Presented by the Santa Cruz County Veteran Services Office and VA Palo Alto health care

Are you a Veteran who has never enrolled in VA benefits? Have you heard about the PACT Act and wondered if it applies to you? Did you know California offers its own state benefits for Veterans? Come find out — and bring a friend.

At this free event, Veterans can:

Get help applying for federal VA disability benefits

Enroll in VA medical benefits

Learn about California state Veteran benefits

Get a free face-to-face medical visit or toxic exposure screening from the VA Palo Alto Mobile Medical Team

Learn about the PACT Act and new toxic exposure benefits

Connect with the Whole Health program

Meet Caregiver Support coordinators

Learn about Environmental Medicine services

Find out how to access VA and county senior programs

Educational seminars begin at 10:00 a.m. and repeat every hour through 1:00 p.m. Walk in. Sit down. Get answers.