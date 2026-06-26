Honoring Those Who Served: A Senior Veterans Resource Fair
When:
Tue. Jul 28, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Watsonville Senior Center
114 E 5th Street
Watsonville, CA
Cost:
Free
Presented by the Santa Cruz County Veteran Services Office and VA Palo Alto health care
Are you a Veteran who has never enrolled in VA benefits? Have you heard about the PACT Act and wondered if it applies to you? Did you know California offers its own state benefits for Veterans? Come find out — and bring a friend.
At this free event, Veterans can:
- Get help applying for federal VA disability benefits
- Enroll in VA medical benefits
- Learn about California state Veteran benefits
- Get a free face-to-face medical visit or toxic exposure screening from the VA Palo Alto Mobile Medical Team
- Learn about the PACT Act and new toxic exposure benefits
- Connect with the Whole Health program
- Meet Caregiver Support coordinators
- Learn about Environmental Medicine services
- Find out how to access VA and county senior programs
Educational seminars begin at 10:00 a.m. and repeat every hour through 1:00 p.m. Walk in. Sit down. Get answers.