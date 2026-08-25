VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at Fremont Elks Lodge Resource Fair

Veterans in Alameda County will have a unique chance to access a wide range of VA services in one place on Friday, September 25, 2026, as VA Palo Alto health care partners with VBA, VSO, and DAV for the Alameda County Veterans Resource Day in Fremont.

The event runs from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Fremont Elks Lodge, 38991 Farwell Dr., Fremont, CA, and is free and open to all Veterans and their families — no appointment needed.

VA Palo Alto services available:

Enrollment and eligibility support

Referrals to specialty and follow-up care

Help scheduling medical appointments

Toxic exposure screenings

Additional partner services: