VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at Fremont Elks Lodge Resource Fair
A free one-day event connecting Veterans with key services
When:
Fri. Sep 25, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Fremont Elks Lodge
38991 Farwell Dr
Fremont, CA
Cost:
Free
Veterans in Alameda County will have a unique chance to access a wide range of VA services in one place on Friday, September 25, 2026, as VA Palo Alto health care partners with VBA, VSO, and DAV for the Alameda County Veterans Resource Day in Fremont.
The event runs from noon to 5:00 p.m. at Fremont Elks Lodge, 38991 Farwell Dr., Fremont, CA, and is free and open to all Veterans and their families — no appointment needed.
VA Palo Alto services available:
- Enrollment and eligibility support
- Referrals to specialty and follow-up care
- Help scheduling medical appointments
- Toxic exposure screenings
Additional partner services:
- Disability and benefits claim filing
- Guidance on state and federal benefits
- Connections to community resources