VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at "Breaking the Stigma"

A free, no-registration event for Veterans to talk openly about mental health and get connected to the benefits they deserve.

Too many Veterans face mental health challenges in silence, unsure where to turn or hesitant to ask for help. Breaking the Stigma is about changing that. This event creates a safe, welcoming space to normalize conversations around mental health — because seeking support is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Beyond the conversation, this event connects Veterans directly to the benefits they've earned. Veterans Service Officers (VSOs) will be on-site to help with claims, answer questions, and guide Veterans toward the mental health and medical benefits they're entitled to. Whether you're unsure how to start the process or just need someone to walk you through it, help will be right there.

Breaking the Stigma isn't just about talking — it's about taking action. Come for the conversation, leave connected to the care and support you deserve.

This free event is open to all Veterans - no registration required.