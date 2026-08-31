Healthcare Simulation Week: Sim Found Me

Celebrate Healthcare Simulation Week with VA Palo Alto health care. This year’s theme, “Sim Found Me,” recognizes the people who design, operate, teach, learn through, and advocate for healthcare simulation.

Drop in throughout the week for a self-directed tour of the Simulation Center (Palo Alto campus, building 105). Explore the center, see simulation equipment and learning spaces, learn how simulation supports safer healthcare, and take a photo with the manikins.



