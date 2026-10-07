Palo Alto VA Silent Auction
When:
Wed. Dec 16, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Ed Stallings Auditorium, Building 101, 1st Floor
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
Bid on something special—give back in the process.
The Silent Auction offers a wide selection of donated items and themed gift baskets, all available for bidding. Every dollar raised goes directly to the General Post Fund, supporting programs and services for Veterans.
From creative department-themed baskets to one-of-a-kind items, there’s something for everyone—and every bid helps make a difference.