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Palo Alto VA Silent Auction

When:

Wed. Dec 16, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Ed Stallings Auditorium, Building 101, 1st Floor

3801 Miranda Avenue

Palo Alto, CA

Cost:

Free

Bid on something special—give back in the process.

The Silent Auction offers a wide selection of donated items and themed gift baskets, all available for bidding. Every dollar raised goes directly to the General Post Fund, supporting programs and services for Veterans.

From creative department-themed baskets to one-of-a-kind items, there’s something for everyone—and every bid helps make a difference.

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