Santa Clara County Stand Down

Breakfast will be served starting at 9:00 a.m., with services opening in the Pavilion and Fiesta Hall when doors open at 10:00 a.m.

VA Palo Alto will be onsite providing face-to-face medical exams and toxic exposure screenings, alongside more than 20 teams offering additional medical resources and referrals. Veterans will also have the opportunity to work directly with local Veteran Services Officers from across the Bay Area to help get their claims started.

Rounding out the event will be community vendors and nonprofits, all dedicated to serving the local Veteran community. No matter your background or era of service, we have resources and support for Veterans of every walk of life.

We hope to see you there!