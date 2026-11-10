VIST Support Group - San Jose

The Visual Impairment Service Team (VIST) invites you to attend our Support Group meeting. Whether you are newly adjusting to vision loss or seeking additional resources and connections, this group provides an opportunity to learn about VA benefits and services, engage with other Veterans facing similar challenges, and discover tools and support to help maintain independence and quality of life.

We look forward to seeing you there. A light lunch will be served.

If you have any questions, please contact our VIST coordinator, Cody Lucas, at 650-460-9348 or call the VIST direct line at 650-614-9952.