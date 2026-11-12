Discharge Upgrades: Free Legal Clinic for Veterans
When:
Tue. Dec 1, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Building 101, first floor, Ed Stallings Auditorium
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Veterans who want to meet with an attorney must register online before the event to secure an appointment.
You may also text "Palo Alto" to
By appointment only
VA Palo Alto health care is hosting Swords to Plowshares for a discharge upgrade event.
Regardless of era, service length, or discharge type, all Veterans interested in upgrading their discharge status are invited to attend the legal clinic. At the clinic, Veterans can have attorney consultations about the VA Character of Discharge process and the Department of Defense discharge upgrade process.