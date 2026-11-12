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Discharge Upgrades: Free Legal Clinic for Veterans

When:

Tue. Dec 1, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. PT

Where:

Building 101, first floor, Ed Stallings Auditorium

3801 Miranda Avenue

Palo Alto, CA

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Veterans who want to meet with an attorney must register online before the event to secure an appointment.

You may also text "Palo Alto" to and a staff member will schedule an appointment for you.

By appointment only

VA Palo Alto health care is hosting Swords to Plowshares for a discharge upgrade event.

Regardless of era, service length, or discharge type, all Veterans interested in upgrading their discharge status are invited to attend the legal clinic. At the clinic, Veterans can have attorney consultations about the VA Character of Discharge process and the Department of Defense discharge upgrade process.

Other VA events

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