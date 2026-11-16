VA Palo Alto Outreach Team at Highlands Park Senior and Community Center Veterans Fair
A day dedicated entirely to Veterans and seniors — because our community deserves easy access to the support it needs.
When:
Wed. Dec 16, 2026, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT
Where:
Highlands Park Senior and Community Center
8500 CA-9
Ben Lomond, CA
Cost:
Free
At this free resource fair, you'll find:
- Face-to-face VA medical visits and Toxic Exposure Screenings (TES) – meet directly with the VA Medical Team
- Santa Cruz County Veteran Services Office – get answers on benefits, claims, and local Veteran support programs
- County senior resources – information and assistance tailored to older adults
- Indigenous community resources – services and support for Indigenous individuals and families
- Housing services – guidance and support for housing needs
- Food pantry – on-site food assistance, no questions asked
No registration, no red tape — just walk in any time between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and get connected to what you need.
For more information, please contact Highlands Park Senior and Community Center at