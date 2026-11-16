A day dedicated entirely to Veterans and seniors — because our community deserves easy access to the support it needs.

At this free resource fair, you'll find:

Face-to-face VA medical visits and Toxic Exposure Screenings (TES) – meet directly with the VA Medical Team

– meet directly with the VA Medical Team Santa Cruz County Veteran Services Office – get answers on benefits, claims, and local Veteran support programs

– get answers on benefits, claims, and local Veteran support programs County senior resources – information and assistance tailored to older adults

– information and assistance tailored to older adults Indigenous community resources – services and support for Indigenous individuals and families

– services and support for Indigenous individuals and families Housing services – guidance and support for housing needs

– guidance and support for housing needs Food pantry – on-site food assistance, no questions asked

No registration, no red tape — just walk in any time between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and get connected to what you need.

For more information, please contact Highlands Park Senior and Community Center at .