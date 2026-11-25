VA Palo Alto Health Care System, in partnership with VETS, presents a screening of In Waves and War, directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. The documentary follows former Navy SEALs as they confront PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and depression, and seek new paths to healing.

VA Palo Alto Health Care System, in partnership with VETS, presents a screening of In Waves and War, directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. The documentary follows former Navy SEALs as they confront PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and depression, and seek new paths to healing.

A panel discussion follows with:

Marcus Capone, Co-Founder, VETS

Amber Capone, CEO and Co-Founder, VETS

Charles Faselis, MD, Chief of Staff, VA Palo Alto Health Care

Andrew Gradison, Senior Advisor, Veterans Health Administration

Moderator: Maheen Mausoof Adamson, PhD, MHL, Director of Research, Women’s Health Center of Excellence, and Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery, Stanford School of Medicine.

RSVP: https://vapawaveswar.rsvpify.com

The film addresses difficult themes. If you or someone you know is struggling, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7: Dial 988, then Press 1.

Screening does not constitute VA endorsement of any treatment or non-federal organization.