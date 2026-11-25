In Waves and War – Film Screening & Panel Discussion
VA Palo Alto Health Care System, in partnership with VETS, presents a screening of In Waves and War, directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. The documentary follows former Navy SEALs as they confront PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and depression, and seek new paths to healing.
When:
Thu. Dec 3, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
Where:
Ed Stallings Auditorium (Room C1-100), Building 101, First Floor
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA
Cost:
Free
VA Palo Alto Health Care System, in partnership with VETS, presents a screening of In Waves and War, directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk. The documentary follows former Navy SEALs as they confront PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and depression, and seek new paths to healing.
A panel discussion follows with:
- Marcus Capone, Co-Founder, VETS
- Amber Capone, CEO and Co-Founder, VETS
- Charles Faselis, MD, Chief of Staff, VA Palo Alto Health Care
- Andrew Gradison, Senior Advisor, Veterans Health Administration
Moderator: Maheen Mausoof Adamson, PhD, MHL, Director of Research, Women’s Health Center of Excellence, and Clinical Professor of Neurosurgery, Stanford School of Medicine.
RSVP: https://vapawaveswar.rsvpify.com
The film addresses difficult themes. If you or someone you know is struggling, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7: Dial 988, then Press 1.
Screening does not constitute VA endorsement of any treatment or non-federal organization.