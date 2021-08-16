Maternity & Postpartum Support Group
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. PST
This perinatal group is designed to be a supportive and educational group for pregnant and up to 6-months postpartum (after having given birth) Veterans. The group format offers the opportunity to share personal experiences, gain new insight into concerns, connect and provide support to peers, and learn about the pregnancy and postpartum period.
The group will be jointly led by Women’s Health Nursing and Women’s Health Psychology.
The group meets on the 3rd Thursday of every month.