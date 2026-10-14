VA awards $2 million in grants for adaptive sports programs in California

PRESS RELEASE

October 14, 2026

Palo Alto, CA - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded $2 million in grants to 10 community-based organizations in California that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and many others, enable Veterans to rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees

“Adaptive sports play an important role in rehabilitation, recovery, and overall wellness for many Veterans,” said Kristan Murray, Interim Executive Medical Center Director for VA Palo Alto Health Care System. “This funding allows VA Palo Alto to expand opportunities for Veterans with disabilities to challenge themselves, build confidence, and experience the camaraderie that comes through recreation and competition.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.