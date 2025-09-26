VA awards over $164 million in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in California

PRESS RELEASE

September 26, 2025

Palo Alto, CA - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced $164,068,809 in grants to 27 organizations in California to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.

The organizations in California receiving grants are:

Nation's Finest receiving $22,942,240

National Community Health Partners receiving $2,397,645

Goodwill of Silicon Valley receiving $892,981

SHELTER, Inc. receiving $1,524,158

Volunteers of America of Greater Sacramento and Northern Nevada, Inc. receiving $3,862,449

Housing Matters receiving $981,548

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Stockton receiving $1,039,691

United States Veterans Initiative receiving $5,687,730

WestCare California, Inc. receiving $8,095,218

Swords To Plowshares Veterans Rights Organization receiving $11,271,944

Homefirst Services Of Santa Clara County receiving $4,511,195

Insight Housing receiving $12,165,443

JVS SoCal receiving $3,675,000

California Veterans Assistance Foundation, Inc. receiving $1,415,768

United States Veterans Initiative receiving $12,816,401

LightHouse Social Service Centers receiving $2,236,113

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, Inc. receiving $2,140,134

Mental Health America of Los Angeles receiving $9,884,679

PATH receiving $13,222,907

Vietnam Veterans Of San Diego receiving $5,857,724

The Salvation Army receiving $7,567,374

1736 Family Crisis Center receiving $2,006,831

Good Samaritan Shelter receiving $1,808,977

Adjoin receiving $10,357,322

New Beginnings receiving $2,297,371

Volunteers of America of Los Angeles receiving $14,313,675

Village for Vets receiving $4,784,021

Throughout fiscal year 2026, the grants will fund the organizations as they help Veterans access:

Housing and housing counseling

Health care

Financial planning services

Childcare

Legal assistance

Transportation

“Supportive services like childcare, housing counseling and financial planning can be important catalysts for preventing or resolving homelessness,” said Ada Clarke, Director of Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 21. “These grants will help bring crucial support to thousands of Veterans in need across the nation.”

The grants are among $818 million in total funds VA is awarding nationwide through its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which provides case management and supportive services to:

Prevent the imminent loss of a Veteran’s home.

Identify new, more suitable housing situations for individuals and families.

Rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance.

VA awards grants based on several factors, including the grant recipients’ experience and past performance in providing supportive services to Veteran families, and the need in the area or community where the program will be based.

For more information, contact Laura C. Hutcheson at Laura.Hutcheson@va.gov, or 650-858-3925.

If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838). Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.