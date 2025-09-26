VA awards over $164 million in grants to fight Veteran homelessness in California
PRESS RELEASE
September 26, 2025
Palo Alto, CA - The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced $164,068,809 in grants to 27 organizations in California to help Veterans who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless.
The organizations in California receiving grants are:
- Nation's Finest receiving $22,942,240
- National Community Health Partners receiving $2,397,645
- Goodwill of Silicon Valley receiving $892,981
- SHELTER, Inc. receiving $1,524,158
- Volunteers of America of Greater Sacramento and Northern Nevada, Inc. receiving $3,862,449
- Housing Matters receiving $981,548
- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Stockton receiving $1,039,691
- United States Veterans Initiative receiving $5,687,730
- WestCare California, Inc. receiving $8,095,218
- Swords To Plowshares Veterans Rights Organization receiving $11,271,944
- Homefirst Services Of Santa Clara County receiving $4,511,195
- Insight Housing receiving $12,165,443
- JVS SoCal receiving $3,675,000
- California Veterans Assistance Foundation, Inc. receiving $1,415,768
- United States Veterans Initiative receiving $12,816,401
- LightHouse Social Service Centers receiving $2,236,113
- Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, Inc. receiving $2,140,134
- Mental Health America of Los Angeles receiving $9,884,679
- PATH receiving $13,222,907
- Vietnam Veterans Of San Diego receiving $5,857,724
- The Salvation Army receiving $7,567,374
- 1736 Family Crisis Center receiving $2,006,831
- Good Samaritan Shelter receiving $1,808,977
- Adjoin receiving $10,357,322
- New Beginnings receiving $2,297,371
- Volunteers of America of Los Angeles receiving $14,313,675
- Village for Vets receiving $4,784,021
Throughout fiscal year 2026, the grants will fund the organizations as they help Veterans access:
- Housing and housing counseling
- Health care
- Financial planning services
- Childcare
- Legal assistance
- Transportation
“Supportive services like childcare, housing counseling and financial planning can be important catalysts for preventing or resolving homelessness,” said Ada Clarke, Director of Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 21. “These grants will help bring crucial support to thousands of Veterans in need across the nation.”
The grants are among $818 million in total funds VA is awarding nationwide through its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program, which provides case management and supportive services to:
- Prevent the imminent loss of a Veteran’s home.
- Identify new, more suitable housing situations for individuals and families.
- Rapidly re-house Veterans and their families who are homeless and might remain homeless without assistance.
VA awards grants based on several factors, including the grant recipients’ experience and past performance in providing supportive services to Veteran families, and the need in the area or community where the program will be based.
Overall VA improvements during the second Trump Administration
- The backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits is down more than 45% since Jan. 20, 2025.
- VA has opened 17 new health care clinics, expanding access for Veterans around the country.
- VA is spending an additional $800 million on infrastructure improvements to ensure department facilities provide safe and effective patient care.
- Since Jan. 20, VA has offered nearly 1 million health care appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
- VA is processing record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of 2.52 million ratings claims for FY25 as of Aug. 8.
- VA has made it easier and faster for VA-enrolled Veterans to access care from non-VA providers at the department’s expense.
- VA has implemented major reforms to make it easier for survivors to get benefits.
- VA is accelerating the deployment of its integrated electronic health record system.
- VA partnered with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to identify and recover $106 million in duplicate billing.
- VA has brought tens of thousands of VA employees back to the office, where we can work better as a team to serve Veterans.
- In fiscal year 2025 through June, VA has housed 37,534 homeless Veterans.
For more information, contact Laura C. Hutcheson at Laura.Hutcheson@va.gov, or 650-858-3925.
If you are a Veteran who is experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 877-4AID-VET (877-424-3838). Visit the VA Homeless Programs website to learn about housing initiatives and other programs for Veterans exiting homelessness.