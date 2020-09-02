VA Palo Alto completes 24,659 video visits in 2020

PRESS RELEASE

September 2, 2020

Print

Palo Alto , CA — VA Palo Alto Health Care System has completed over 24,659 video telehealth appointments with Veterans in their homes. This represents an increase in video telehealth appointments of more than 3,200% since January 1, 2020.

Video telehealth allows Veterans and their caregivers to meet virtually with their VA care teams on any computer, tablet, or mobile device with an internet or data service connection. As in-person interactions decreased in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, video telehealth has supported Veterans’ abilities to continue care and remain safe at home.

“Without video visits, our providers would not be able to provide the level of care our Veterans deserve. The future of medicine is here, and we are proud to be part of it,” said Thomas J. Fitzgerald, VAPAHCS Director and U.S. Army Veteran.

All primary care and mental health professionals at VA Palo Alto Health Care System can provide video telehealth care to Veterans in their homes or other locations of their choice. In addition, almost 57% of all specialty professionals are currently capable of providing video telehealth visits with more staff being trained daily.

“We hope to train as many of our providers as possible to ensure our Veterans can access all of our services using video visits, when appropriate,” said Dr. Rina Shah, Interim Chief of Staff for VA Palo Alto.

Over 6,200 individual Veterans served by the VA Palo Alto Health Care System have completed video telehealth visits. VA staff provide equipment training and support to assist Veterans in completing their video visits. VA is making strides to bridge the digital divide for Veterans who lack the technology or broadband internet connectivity required to participate in VA telehealth services. At the national level, over 26,000 devices have been provided to increase access to the technology that Veterans need to connect with their VA health care team virtually.