VA Palo Alto Environmental Management Service honored as 2025 EVS Department of the Year

November 18, 2025

Palo Alto, CA - The Environmental Management Service (EMS) at VA Palo Alto health care has been named the 2025 EVS Department of the Year by Health Facilities Management magazine, in collaboration with the Association for the Health Care Environment (AHE).

This national recognition celebrates the department’s outstanding contributions to infection prevention, patient safety, sustainability, and operational excellence in health care environmental services.

In addition to this national honor, VA Palo Alto EMS was also named the 2025 VHA Environmental Management Service Department of the Year by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) — a prestigious internal award recognizing the top-performing EMS department across the entire VA health care system.

The EMS team at VA Palo Alto was selected for its innovative practices, strong leadership, and commitment to creating a clean, safe, and healing environment for Veterans. The department supports a complex health care system that includes three divisions (Palo Alto, Menlo Park, and Livermore) and four outpatient clinics (Capitola, Fremont, Monterey, and San Jose).

“This award is a reflection of the dedication and professionalism of our EMS staff,” said Jeffrey Miller, Chief of Environmental Management Service. “They take immense pride in their work and in serving those who served our country. I couldn’t be prouder of this team’s commitment to excellence.”

Key accomplishments that contributed to the department’s recognition include:

Implementation of advanced disinfection technologies, including UV-C light systems and electrostatic sprayers

Sustainability initiatives, such as green cleaning protocols and waste reduction programs

Robust staff development, with a focus on training, recognition, and career advancement

, with a focus on training, recognition, and career advancement Data-driven performance management, ensuring continuous improvement and accountability

The EMS team plays a vital role in infection control and patient satisfaction, particularly in high-risk areas such as operating rooms, spinal cord injury units, and long-term care facilities. Their work directly supports the health and well-being of thousands of Veterans who rely on VA Palo Alto for care.

“Our EMS professionals are essential to our mission of delivering world-class care to Veterans,” said Jean J. Gurga, MA, OTR/L, Executive Medical Center Director. “Their attention to detail, innovation, and compassion make a measurable difference in the safety and experience of every patient who walks through our doors.”

Receiving both the national EVS Department of the Year award and the VHA EMS Department of the Year distinction in the same year underscores VA Palo Alto’s leadership in environmental services and its unwavering commitment to Veteran-centered care.

