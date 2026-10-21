VA Palo Alto health care receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

October 21, 2026

Palo Alto, CA - VA Palo Alto health care received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve healthcare facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding project(s) for VA Palo Alto health care in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:

Demolish Engineering Buildings at Menlo Park Campus

EHRM JSA-FDS Support Upgrades at Palo Alto Campus

EHRM NRM Project Support Services at Palo Alto Campus

Repair and Inspect Steam Leaks at Menlo Park Campus

Repair Aquatic Center at Building 530 at Palo Alto Campus

Repair Roof Leaks, Buildings 4, 5, 6, 7, 100, 101, 102, and MP3 at Palo Alto Campus

Replace Gymnasium Floor, Building 530 at Palo Alto Campus

Retrofit Boiler Plant, Bldg. 40 at Palo Alto Campus

“This investment represents an important step in strengthening the future of healthcare at VA Palo Alto. By enhancing our facilities today, we are building a stronger foundation to meet the changing healthcare needs of Veterans for years to come,” said Kristan M. Murray, Interim Executive Medical Center Director.

VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:

$1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants. $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans.

Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: