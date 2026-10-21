VA Palo Alto health care receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements
PRESS RELEASE
October 21, 2026
Palo Alto, CA - VA Palo Alto health care received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
The funding is the culmination of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve healthcare facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.
Funding project(s) for VA Palo Alto health care in the fourth quarter of FY2026 are:
- Demolish Engineering Buildings at Menlo Park Campus
- EHRM JSA-FDS Support Upgrades at Palo Alto Campus
- EHRM NRM Project Support Services at Palo Alto Campus
- Repair and Inspect Steam Leaks at Menlo Park Campus
- Repair Aquatic Center at Building 530 at Palo Alto Campus
- Repair Roof Leaks, Buildings 4, 5, 6, 7, 100, 101, 102, and MP3 at Palo Alto Campus
- Replace Gymnasium Floor, Building 530 at Palo Alto Campus
- Retrofit Boiler Plant, Bldg. 40 at Palo Alto Campus
“This investment represents an important step in strengthening the future of healthcare at VA Palo Alto. By enhancing our facilities today, we are building a stronger foundation to meet the changing healthcare needs of Veterans for years to come,” said Kristan M. Murray, Interim Executive Medical Center Director.
VA obligated all the $4.8 billion that was available in FY 2026. Maintenance projects approved in the fourth quarter of FY2026 include:
- $1.183 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.
- $938 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.
- $560 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.
This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans.
Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:
- Enrolled more than 300,000 new Veterans in VA healthcare in 2026.
- Opened 43 new VA healthcare facilities, expanding healthcare access for Veterans around the country.
- Completed a record high 82,083,918 direct care appointments in fiscal year 2025, up 4.1% from FY 2024.
- Completed a record high 59,989,662 community care appointments in FY 2025, up 12% from FY 2024.
- Offered Veterans more than 3.4 million appointments outside of normal operating hours, giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.