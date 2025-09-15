VA Palo Alto health care receives top scores in latest CMS hospital ratings

PRESS RELEASE

September 10, 2025

Palo Alto, CA - VA Palo Alto health care announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.

CMS’s hospital ratings are based on five categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care. A higher star rating, out of 5, indicates better performance on these quality measures.

Within the last year, VA Palo Alto health care has instituted a number of improvements to better serve Veterans. These include:

Achieved Pathway to Excellence Designation which recognizes hospitals and health care organizations for creating positive work environments where nurses can thrive.

Improved timely access to care by reallocating staff to panels in outpatient clinics to increase access.

Engaged with Veterans through Veteran Town Halls, Veteran Focus Council, Veteran and Family Advisory Committee, and training by the Patient Experience staff which increased Veteran Satisfaction and Trust scores.

"These ratings highlight the excellent care VA Palo Alto health care provides,” said Jean J. Gurga, Medical Center Director, VA Palo Alto health care. “Our job is to continue raising the bar for customer service and convenience throughout the department, so VA Palo Alto health care works better for the Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors we are charged with serving.”

As part of CMS’s 2025 ratings, 77% of VA hospitals that received an Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating received 4 or 5 stars, and no VA hospitals received a one-star rating. More than 90% of VA hospitals with ratings maintained or improved their 2024-star rating.

For more information, contact Laura C. Hutcheson at Laura.Hutcheson@va.gov, or 650-858-3925.