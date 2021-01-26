VA Palo Alto offers COVID-19 vaccine to 75+ year old Veterans
PRESS RELEASE
January 26, 2021
Palo Alto , CA — VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS) is proud to announce that as of January 25, 2021, we have administered 8,877 Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans and staff.
The health care system is now offering the vaccine to Veterans enrolled in the health care system who are 75+ years old.
Vaccinations are by appointment only. Veterans in the 75+ age category can call 650-496-2535, Monday – Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to be scheduled. As more vaccines become available, we will continue to move into different priority groups. For your own safety, we ask that you not show up to our campuses without an appointment.
Those who do not fit in the current category but are interested in receiving the vaccine can sign-up using the VA's Keep Me Informed tool. VAPAHCS staff will call to schedule these Veterans when they become eligible.
Learn more about VAPAHCS vaccine operations and where we are in the process