Palo Alto VA Medical Center - Livermore Division - campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office.
Driving directions:
Directions from 580: Take the First Street exit. Follow First Street to South L Street and take a left. Take South L Street through town until it turns into Arroyo Road. The VA will be on your right.
Directions from 680: Turn onto Vallecitos Road heading east. Turn right onto Wetmore Road. Turn right onto Arroyo Road. The Livermore VA will be on your right.