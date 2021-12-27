Palo Alto VA Medical Center - Menlo Park Division - campus map

COVID-19 vaccines: All Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get a COVID-19 vaccine at VA by appointment or walk-in clinic. Visit our vaccine information page

For VA-specific information: Read our coronavirus FAQs and public health response, or use our coronavirus chatbot.

Prepare for a visit: Everyone entering our facilities is screened, and visitors are limited. Face coverings are mandatory. For some needs, you may be able to get care at home by phone or video.

For the latest coronavirus information: Visit the CDC website