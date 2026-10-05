Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

Visiting hours and guidelines by department (all visitors will be screened and follow entry requirements):

Medical/Surgical Units (2A/2C/3C)

Intensive Care Units

Emergency Department

Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Monday – Friday

10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Saturday/Sunday

Visitors: 1-2 healthy visitors at a time; up to 2 per day

Community Living Centers:

Palo Alto (Bldg. 100, 4C)

Menlo Park (Bldgs. 331, 360)

Livermore (Bldg. 90)

Hours: Visits allowed daily. Please contact Community Living Center social worker for specific visiting times.

Visitors: 1-2 healthy visitors at a time; up to 2 per day

Exceptions to visitor guidelines include:

Palliative Care units:

Specific details regarding the number of visitors and duration of the visit will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Please reach out to a member of the Veteran’s care team.

COVID-19 units or positive patient rooms:

No visitors are allowed. Ask nursing staff for alternate accommodations (e.g., virtual visits).