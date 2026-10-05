Policies
Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.
Privacy and patient rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Notice of privacy practices
Download our notice of privacy practices (PDF)
Family rights
Read VA's national privacy and patient rights policies
Visitation policy
Visiting hours and guidelines by department (all visitors will be screened and follow entry requirements):
Medical/Surgical Units (2A/2C/3C)
Intensive Care Units
Emergency Department
Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., Monday – Friday
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Saturday/Sunday
Visitors: 1-2 healthy visitors at a time; up to 2 per day
Community Living Centers:
Palo Alto (Bldg. 100, 4C)
Menlo Park (Bldgs. 331, 360)
Livermore (Bldg. 90)
Hours: Visits allowed daily. Please contact Community Living Center social worker for specific visiting times.
Visitors: 1-2 healthy visitors at a time; up to 2 per day
Exceptions to visitor guidelines include:
Palliative Care units:
Specific details regarding the number of visitors and duration of the visit will be determined on a case-by-case basis. Please reach out to a member of the Veteran’s care team.
COVID-19 units or positive patient rooms:
No visitors are allowed. Ask nursing staff for alternate accommodations (e.g., virtual visits).
Notice to California patients
Some of our medical doctors are licensed and regulated by the Medical Board of California. To check up on a license, or to file a complaint involving medical doctors licensed in the State of California, go to www.mbc.ca.gov, or email licensecheck@mbc.ca.gov.
VA general visitation policy
The medical center respects the patient's right to make decisions about his or her care, treatment and services, and to involve the patient's family in care, treatment, and services decisions to the extent permitted by the patient or surrogate decision-maker.
"Family" is defined as a group of two or more persons united by blood, or adoptive, marital, domestic partnership, or other legal ties. The family may also be a person or persons not legally related to the individual (such as significant other, friend or caregiver) whom the individual considers to be family. A family member may be the surrogate decision-maker, as defined in VHA Handbook 1004.02, if authorized to make care decisions for the individual, should he or she lose decision-making capacity or choose to delegate decision making to another.
The medical center allows a family member, friend or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during the course of their stay. The medical center allows for the presence of a support individual of the patient's choice, unless the individual's presence infringes on others’ rights or safety, or is medically or therapeutically contraindicated. The individual may or may not be the patient's surrogate decision-maker or legally authorized representative.
The hospital prohibits discrimination based on age, race, ethnicity, religion, culture, language, physical or mental disability, socioeconomic status, sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression.
Advance directives
When faced with difficult decisions about health care, you may struggle with the question of "what should be done?" These resources can help you deal with tough decisions about health care and how to plan for it.
Health Care Ethics Resources for Veterans, Patients, and Families
VA Form 10-0137 - VA Advance Directive: Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will
What You Should Know about Advance Directives
Report patient quality of care concerns
Visit the Joint Commission page to report concerns you have about the quality of patient care.