Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
Process your beneficiary travel reimbursement claims online via BTSSS.
Common questions and answers
What is Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)?
Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS) replaces the existing legacy BT module with a modern cloud based Dynamics 365 solution. This solution provides an intuitive interface for claimants such as Veterans and caregivers to submit and track their beneficiary travel claims. BTSSS provides a more Veteran-focused experience for beneficiary travel reimbursements, allowing claimants to submit and track travel claims at their convenience. BTSSS also provides capabilities for beneficiaries to receive payments by electronic funds transfer and helps to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse.
As a first-time user, how can I make the process go smoothly?
To prepare for filing your first claim with BTSSS, follow these 3 steps for a smooth process:
- Update your direct deposit information
Sign up or update your direct deposit details with VA, if needed.
- Set up your secure access
Upgrade to a Premium My HealtheVet account, create an ID.me account, or register for a Level 2 DoD DS Logon account.
- Log in and create your BTSSS profile
Access BTSSS for the first time, set up your profile, and make sure to add your direct deposit information.
For more tips and step-by-step instructions, watch our six-video BTSSS playlist.
Am I eligible?
VA provides two types of travel benefits through the Beneficiary Travel Program: general health care travel and special mode transportation. As a Veteran, you may qualify for one or both. You may be eligible if you meet any of the following criteria:
- Have a service-connected rating of 30% or more.
- Are traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition.
- Receive a VA pension, or your income does not exceed the maximum annual VA pension.
- Are traveling for a scheduled compensation or pension exam.
- Have vision impairment, spinal cord injury or disorder, double or multiple amputation, enrollment in VA rehab programs.
What are the benefits of BTSSS?
- Access 24 hours a day, every day
- Fast payments
- Direct deposit
- Track claims at any time
How is this different from the paper forms and kiosks formerly used to file travel claims?
BTSSS is an online, self-reporting system that eliminates delays created by paper forms and the kiosks. An updated profile is required to file a claim online and to process previously submitted kiosk and paper claims. Filing travel claims electronically with BTSSS and using direct deposit result in the fastest payment possible.
Do I have to use BTSSS to file a claim?
No, it’s not required—but it is strongly recommended. Eligible Veterans and caregivers can also submit VA Form 10-3542 to request travel reimbursement.
Why BTSSS is strongly recommended:
- Fastest reimbursement
Combining electronic filing with direct deposit ensures the quickest payment.
- Easy status tracking
BTSSS lets you check the status of your travel claim anytime.
- Quick processing
BTSSS is a self-adjudicating system. Once your account is properly set up and your information verified, submitting a claim through BTSSS typically results in payment within 3–5 days, regardless of any paper backlog at the Beneficiary Travel Office.
- Avoid delays
Paper claims require manual entry and processing by the Beneficiary Travel Team, which takes significantly longer and contributes to backlogs—delaying payments for all Veterans who file this way.
- Simple login options
Access BTSSS easily using credentials from ID.me, My HealtheVet, or a Level 2 DS Logon account.
Get assistance
For assistance, call the Palo Alto VA Beneficiary Travel Department at
.
Need additional help?
Call the VA Beneficiary Travel toll-free call center at
Hours: Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Looking for assistance from another facility?
Search online for VA Travel Offices across the U.S.
Online resources and help
Travel Pay
- VA Travel Pay Reimbursement | Veterans Affairs
- Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction (video)
Login options
- DoD DS Logon Premium Account FAQs - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
- ID.me Privacy and security on VA.gov | Veterans Affairs
- Upgrading Your My HealtheVet Account - My HealtheVet (va.gov)
BTSSS videos
- Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) Introduction
- How to Access BTSSS and Create Your Login
- How to set up Direct Deposit and access BTSSS
- How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a VA facility appointment
- How to submit a travel reimbursement claim for a non-VA facility
- How to check the status of your travel reimbursement claim