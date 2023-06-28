Advanced Analytics
NCCHI’s Advanced Analytics Team applies complex data analytics methods to improve health care outcomes.
As part of NCCHI, we work with large amounts of health care data to find important patterns and trends. By analyzing this data, we can detect problems early and create personalized treatments.
Our team also works closely with other clinicians and researchers to develop and evaluate innovative solutions for better patient care. Join us in using the power of data to make health care better for everyone.
Zachary Veigulis
Chief Data Scientist
VA Palo Alto health care
Email: Zachary.Veigulis@va.gov