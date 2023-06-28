Simulation Center
The VA Palo Alto Simulation Center has pioneered using realistic mannequins and tools that can interact fully with medical professionals in various clinical settings such as anesthesiology, intensive care, and emergency medicine since the 1980s. These simulators allow health care providers to practice their skills and make decisions in a safe and controlled environment to improve patient outcomes.
Integrating the Sim Center into the VA Convergence Center (VC2), alongside other innovative teams and advanced technologies is designed to further enhance patient outcomes within VA.
Thomas Osborne MD
Simulation Center Director
VA Palo Alto health care
Email: Thomas.Osborne@va.gov