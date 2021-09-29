The Delta variant is now spreading across the United States and those at greatest risk are either unvaccinated or only received their first of a 2-dose vaccine series, such as Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Furthermore, until high levels of vaccination are achieved, additional variants are expected to arise. The vaccines developed to fight COVID-19 have been shown to be both safe and highly effective at preventing the disease. Get your vaccine today at VA Palo Alto health care!

We are currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment or by walk-in/drive-thru. You can receive the following vaccines at these sites:

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine: Palo Alto and Livermore VA medical centers

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: Stockton and San Jose Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs)

If you come to our walk-in or drive-thru clinics, our screeners will direct you to where you need to go.

Can I contact you to schedule?

If you would like to schedule an appointment, give us a call Monday – Friday, at 650-496-2535, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You will be provided details about where to go on campus to get your vaccine.

Those who fall under the SAVE LIVES Act should use our Keep Me Informed tool to register. This method is the fastest way to get you registered in our system and schedule your appointment. Our staff will reach out to you once your registration is processed!

Are you thinking about getting a COVID-19 vaccine but still have questions?

It’s okay to ask your health care team about the benefits and safety of the vaccine based on your medical history. Contact your provider today to learn more.

In the meantime, what can you do to fight COVID-19?

Keep up the 3W’s!

It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions. Even after vaccination, Veterans and employees should continue to: