East Bay Community Based Outpatient Clinic realignments
The Stockton, Sonora, and Modesto VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics are being realigned from the VA Palo Alto Health Care System to the VA Northern California Health Care System.
The transitions are scheduled to occur:
October 9, 2022
Stockton VA Clinic
7777 South Freedom Road
French Camp, CA 95231
November 6, 2022
Sonora VA Clinic
13663 Mono Way
Sonora, CA 95370
January 15, 2023
Modesto VA Clinic
1225 Oakdale Road
Modesto, CA 95355
Veterans may choose where they receive their care, regardless of the health care system. The services that Veterans receive will not change, and no matter which site a Veteran chooses to go to or who manages that site, they will receive world-class health care. We are committed to ensuring the transfers are as seamless as possible for our Veterans and employees.
For information about the VA Northern California Health Care System visit: VA Northern California Health Care | Veterans Affairs.