Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)
The VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) is committed to helping Veterans, their partners, and also VA staff who are impacted by intimate partner violence. If you or someone you know could be experiencing and/or using IPV – help is available.
What is Intimate Partner Violence (IPV)?
IPV occurs when a current or former partner uses physical, sexual, or psychological harm to control or intimidate you. This can happen in any type of relationship—regardless of sex, sexual orientation, age, race, or background.
Key facts about IPV
- IPV occurs in both heterosexual and same-sex relationships
- It affects people of all races, ages, education levels, and income levels
- It happens in communities and cultures around the world
Signs you may be experiencing IPV
Ask yourself: Does your partner…
- Criticize you or call you names?
- Control your finances?
- Monitor your phone calls or texts?
- Discourage you from seeing family or friends?
- Accuse you of cheating?
- Destroy things you care about (like photos or clothes)?
- Hurt you, then deny it or blame you?
- Threaten to harm you, themselves, loved ones, or pets?
- Pressure you to have sex or hurt you sexually?
- Take away or refuse to pay for medications or birth control?
- Apologize or give gifts after being violent, promising it won’t happen again?
If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you are not alone. Help is available.
Types of abuse
Physical abuse
- Hitting, slapping, shoving, biting, kicking
- Pulling hair, scratching, pushing
- Throwing objects
Psychological abuse
- Yelling, name-calling
- Controlling your activities
- Public humiliation
- Isolating you from friends or family
- Threatening to harm pets
Sexual abuse
- Forced vaginal, oral, or anal penetration
- Threats of rape or sexual assault
- Coerced sexual activity with partner or others
What services are available?
The VA Palo Alto IPV Assistance Program offers:
- Referrals to community-based programs (support groups, advocacy, legal services, emergency housing)
- Crisis intervention
- Safety planning assistance
- Services for individuals who use violence
- Information about non-VA community services
- Clinical consultation for VA staff
- Training and education on IPV
What should I do if I think I’m in an abusive relationship?
You are not alone—and it is not your fault. VA is here to help.
Contact us
VA Palo Alto IPV Assistance Program Coordinator
📞
Additional resources
- Women Veterans Call Center
📞 1-855-VA-WOMEN (1-
)
- National Domestic Violence Hotline
📞 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
- VA employees
Contact the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at
- In immediate danger?
📞 Call 911
Reach out to trusted friends, family members, or professionals. You don’t have to go through this alone.