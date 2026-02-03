Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP)

What is Intimate Partner Violence (IPV)?

IPV occurs when a current or former partner uses physical, sexual, or psychological harm to control or intimidate you. This can happen in any type of relationship—regardless of sex, sexual orientation, age, race, or background.

Key facts about IPV

IPV occurs in both heterosexual and same-sex relationships

It affects people of all races, ages, education levels, and income levels

It happens in communities and cultures around the world

Signs you may be experiencing IPV

Ask yourself: Does your partner…

Criticize you or call you names?

Control your finances?

Monitor your phone calls or texts?

Discourage you from seeing family or friends?

Accuse you of cheating?

Destroy things you care about (like photos or clothes)?

Hurt you, then deny it or blame you?

Threaten to harm you, themselves, loved ones, or pets?

Pressure you to have sex or hurt you sexually?

Take away or refuse to pay for medications or birth control?

Apologize or give gifts after being violent, promising it won’t happen again?

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you are not alone. Help is available.

Types of abuse

Physical abuse

Hitting, slapping, shoving, biting, kicking

Pulling hair, scratching, pushing

Throwing objects

Psychological abuse

Yelling, name-calling

Controlling your activities

Public humiliation

Isolating you from friends or family

Threatening to harm pets

Sexual abuse

Forced vaginal, oral, or anal penetration

Threats of rape or sexual assault

Coerced sexual activity with partner or others

What services are available?

The VA Palo Alto IPV Assistance Program offers:

Referrals to community-based programs (support groups, advocacy, legal services, emergency housing)

Crisis intervention

Safety planning assistance

Services for individuals who use violence

Information about non-VA community services

Clinical consultation for VA staff

Training and education on IPV

What should I do if I think I’m in an abusive relationship?

You are not alone—and it is not your fault. VA is here to help.

Contact us

VA Palo Alto IPV Assistance Program Coordinator

📞

Additional resources

Women Veterans Call Center

📞 1-855-VA-WOMEN (1- )

📞 National Domestic Violence Hotline

📞 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

📞 VA employees

Contact the Employee Assistance Program (EAP) at

Contact the at In immediate danger?

📞 Call 911

Reach out to trusted friends, family members, or professionals. You don’t have to go through this alone.