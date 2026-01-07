Skip to Content

Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth (RPM-HT)

Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) is a no-cost service for Veterans, designed to help manage chronic medical and mental health conditions from home. Veterans work with a Registered Nurse Care Coordinator (RN CC) to track health data and receive personalized support.

How it works

Using advanced technology, RN CCs monitor:

  • Blood pressure
  • Heart rate
  • Blood glucose levels
  • Weight
  • Mood

This data helps RN CCs connect with Veterans to:

  • Provide education for better self-care
  • Support informed decision-making
  • Coordinate with health care providers as needed

Who can benefit

RPM-HT is ideal for Veterans who:

  • Have chronic medical or mental health conditions
  • Recently had medication changes
  • Need help with weight management
  • Require daily health monitoring
  • Experience mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression, or PTSD
  • Have caregivers involved in their care
  • Face mobility challenges and need to stay connected to their care team

Benefits of RPM-HT

  • Personalized care: Veterans are paired with an experienced RN CC for individualized goal setting.
  • Proactive health management: Early detection of symptoms helps reduce hospital visits.
  • Convenience: Perform daily health checks from home.
  • Regular communication: Receive education and follow-up via:
    • Secure messaging
    • Video visits (VVC)
    • Telephone calls
  • Real-time coordination: RN CCs share updates with providers and assist between appointments.

How to enroll

Veterans can call to enroll or ask questions, or speak directly with their Primary Care Provider.

Last updated: