Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth (RPM-HT)
Remote Patient Monitoring – Home Telehealth (RPM-HT) is a no-cost service for Veterans, designed to help manage chronic medical and mental health conditions from home. Veterans work with a Registered Nurse Care Coordinator (RN CC) to track health data and receive personalized support.
How it works
Using advanced technology, RN CCs monitor:
- Blood pressure
- Heart rate
- Blood glucose levels
- Weight
- Mood
This data helps RN CCs connect with Veterans to:
- Provide education for better self-care
- Support informed decision-making
- Coordinate with health care providers as needed
Who can benefit
RPM-HT is ideal for Veterans who:
- Have chronic medical or mental health conditions
- Recently had medication changes
- Need help with weight management
- Require daily health monitoring
- Experience mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression, or PTSD
- Have caregivers involved in their care
- Face mobility challenges and need to stay connected to their care team
Benefits of RPM-HT
- Personalized care: Veterans are paired with an experienced RN CC for individualized goal setting.
- Proactive health management: Early detection of symptoms helps reduce hospital visits.
- Convenience: Perform daily health checks from home.
- Regular communication: Receive education and follow-up via:
- Secure messaging
- Video visits (VVC)
- Telephone calls
- Real-time coordination: RN CCs share updates with providers and assist between appointments.
How to enroll
Veterans can call