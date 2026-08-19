Livermore realignment

More recently, the 2022 Assessment and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission Report reaffirmed this recommendation, supporting the continuation of the authorized closure and realignment of services to other VA facilities or community facilities.

As of August 2026, no specific date has been set for the complete closure of the Livermore Division. The full transition depends on various factors, including the establishment of a new outpatient clinic in the Pleasanton area, which means that the full closure of the campus is still many years away. VA Palo Alto health care will continue to maintain current clinical operations at Livermore until the full realignment of services to the new outpatient clinic.

Future of the campus

As of August 2026, no decisions have been made regarding the disposition of the campus. The Department of Veterans Affairs will assess the campus for potential re-use.