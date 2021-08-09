VA Police
The VA Police provide services on a 24-hour basis, and possess the knowledge and skills to assist in emergency situations. Through situational law enforcement, VA Police officers strive to gain voluntary compliance with policies and laws that ensure everyone's safety. They are qualified and vested with federal law enforcement authority, and are here to serve you. VA Police Officers truly understand Veterans because most of them have also served in the military and in combat. Please contact a VA Police officer during one of your visits to our facility if you need any assistance, whatsoever.
Contact information:
|Palo Alto VA
|Menlo Park VA
|Livermore VA
|Palo Alto VA
|
3801 Miranda Avenue
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Building 100, Room F1-153
|Menlo Park VA
|
795 Willow Road
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Building 348, Room 161B
|Livermore VA
|
4951 Arroyo Road
Livermore, CA 94550
Building 74
Our mission and vision:
Mission
The mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs Police is to enhance the quality of life in our environment through innovation and excellence in policing. In partnership with the community we serve through education, prevention and enforcement, we will maintain order, deter crime, and achieve a presence of security. Our members pride themselves in being the model for law enforcement with vision, while performing with integrity and professionalism.
Vision
Our vision is to support the mission of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Our priority is to provide a safe working environment for all VA and contract employees. We will maintain the ability to respond to natural as well as national emergencies. We will strive to build a strong collaboration with other federal and local law enforcement agencies. We pledge to provide a safe environment for our Veterans, their families, visitors and our local community.
Learn more about our local programs:
The main goal of the Bicycle Patrol Program is to build a better relationship between the community and VA Police. Bicycle patrol officers are very visible, creating the opportunity for closer contact with our residents and persons visiting or traveling through our community. Before they can start, VA Palo Alto bicycle patrol officers must successfully complete a 40-hour training course to receive certification through the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training.
The bike patrol officers strive to make the most of favorable contacts with Veterans and their families who visit the VA Palo Alto. Our officers are completely familiar with the campus locations they patrol and can help you find your destination faster.
At VA Palo Alto, we are dedicated to respecting our environment and the tax payer dollar by providing a green, economical, efficient, and effective method of patrolling our campuses while reducing our carbon footprint.
For more information about the program, please contact Gabriel Gonzalez, 650-493-5000, ext. 66422, or via email.
VA Palo Alto Police Service has established a safety program for children, known as the Child Safety and Awareness Program (C-SAP). This program is being taught at the Whistle-Stop Child Development Program on the VA Palo Alto campus.
This program instills basic safety awareness starting at a young age. Topics may include safe practices in areas like wearing seat belts, answering the door and phone, calling 911, helmet safety, crossing the street, finding a gun, and stranger danger.
Each quarter, a new topic will be introduced. With the assistance of discussion, visual aids and role play, the children will be taught safety awareness about a variety of subjects.
Teaching protocols will be established using a known early childhood development learning theory that applies visual, hearing, and body language teaching styles.
The course is taught by a VA Palo Alto police officer. Included in each session is McGruff, the safety dog. At the end of each session, the children will receive a certificate of completion for that topic, a topic-specific coloring sheet, and take-home safety tips for their parents.
For more information about the program, please contact Major Michael Cruz, 650-493-5000, ext. 65891, or via email.
VA Palo Alto Police Service has established a senior safety awareness program for Veterans, known as the Veterans Senior Safety Program (V-SAP).
Senior safety is a growing concern and by sponsoring a senior safety awareness fair that showcases both VA Palo Alto and community senior safety we do our senior Veterans a great service.
The threat of crime worries people of all ages, but seniors can find themselves especially concerned and fearful about becoming crime victims. They know that burglaries, robberies, auto thefts, and assaults do happen, and they know the physical, psychological, and financial damage crime can bring. Much crime can be prevented; common sense and experience, coupled with some safety tips, can help our senior Veterans avoid being held captive by their concern about crime.
The program also sponsors quarterly workshops with guest speakers on a variety of topics that seniors typically are at risk for, like being defrauded or taken advantage of, including identity theft, mail fraud, internet safety, solicitation, and safety tips when out in public.
These types of events promote the well-being of our senior Veterans.
For more information about the program, please contact Major Michael Cruz, 650-493-5000, ext. 65891, or via email.