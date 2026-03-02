Veteran Food Pantry
The Veteran Food Pantry at VA Palo Alto health care provides nutritious food to support Veterans during their recovery, allowing them to focus on healing rather than hunger.
Our food pantry offers essential food to Veterans transitioning from hospital care to home who may be experiencing food insecurity.
Food insecurity is a significant challenge for many Veterans leaving medical, surgical, mental health, and rehab units. The Veteran Food Pantry at VA Palo Alto health care provides access to nutritious, shelf-stable food to support recovery and well-being. Your donations help ensure that no Veteran leaves care hungry.
How can you help?
You can drop off non-perishable food items at:
📍 Palo Alto VA Medical Center
3801 Miranda Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94304
CDCE Office, Building 100, Room F1-110
What can you donate?
- Shelf-stable or powdered milk
- Pasta and rice
- Dry cereal or hot cereal (preferably unsweetened)
- Peanut/nut butter
- Pouch or canned tuna, salmon or chicken
- Canned beans, vegetables and fruit (preferably low-sodium)
- Low-sodium canned soup
- Fruit cups (preferably in water rather than syrup)
- Dried fruit
- Granola bars
- Crackers
- Pudding cups or gelatin cups (sugar-free)
- New can openers
Please note, we cannot accept expired food.
If you have any questions, please email VHAPALPaloAltoFoodPantry@va.gov.