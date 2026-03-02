Our food pantry offers essential food to Veterans transitioning from hospital care to home who may be experiencing food insecurity.

Food insecurity is a significant challenge for many Veterans leaving medical, surgical, mental health, and rehab units. The Veteran Food Pantry at VA Palo Alto health care provides access to nutritious, shelf-stable food to support recovery and well-being. Your donations help ensure that no Veteran leaves care hungry.

How can you help?

You can drop off non-perishable food items at:

📍 Palo Alto VA Medical Center

3801 Miranda Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94304

CDCE Office, Building 100, Room F1-110

What can you donate?

Shelf-stable or powdered milk

Pasta and rice

Dry cereal or hot cereal (preferably unsweetened)

Peanut/nut butter

Pouch or canned tuna, salmon or chicken

Canned beans, vegetables and fruit (preferably low-sodium)

Low-sodium canned soup

Fruit cups (preferably in water rather than syrup)

Dried fruit

Granola bars

Crackers

Pudding cups or gelatin cups (sugar-free)

New can openers

Please note, we cannot accept expired food.

If you have any questions, please email VHAPALPaloAltoFoodPantry@va.gov.