Research
Explore VA Palo Alto's research and mentored research programs below. You can also volunteer to participate in a research study.
Do you have ideas or resources and want to collaborate? Send a brief description to VA Palo Alto Research to inquire about shared opportunities.
Our research programs
VA Palo Alto health care has the second largest research program in VHA. The Research Administration Office is led by Dr. Jennifer Lee, Associate Chief of Staff for Research & Development.
The components of the VA Palo Alto health care research program include:
- Million Veteran Program (MVP)
- Health Economics Resource Center (HERC)
- VA Cooperative Studies Program (CSP)
- CSP Network of Dedicated Enrollments Sites (NODES)
And national VA programs, such as:
- Geriatric Research Education and Clinical Center (GRECC)
- Mental Illness Research Education and Clinical Center (MIRECC / CoE)
- National Center for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (NC-PTSD)
- War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC)
- Office of Public health Surveillance and Research (OPHSR)
- Quality Enhancement Research Initiative (QUERI) Coordination Center
Research is conducted in the following areas:
Real World Evidence / VHA Data
VA Palo Alto health care is a national leader in real‑world evidence (RWE) analytics, driving research, innovation, and healthcare performance across the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and beyond. VHA is the nation’s largest integrated healthcare system and operates one of the world’s longest-running electronic health record (EHR) databases, the Corporate Data Warehouse (CDW), with data from more than 24 million patients since 2000. Its comprehensive EHR includes clinical notes, imaging and pathology reports, labs, pharmacy data, and ICD/CPT codes from virtually all patient encounters.
Bench / Translational
VA Palo Alto health care's research program focuses on Veteran-related diseases and conditions. These projects span the range of basic science and data science through clinical trials. The project areas include: spinal cord injury, genomics, cooperative studies/clinical studies, diabetes, drug abuse, pain management, cancer, endocrinology, immunology, musculoskeletal, hypertension, dermatology, atherosclerosis, nephrology, cardiovascular, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), hepatitis, ophthalmology, optometry, polytrauma, suicide prevention, vision, and rehabilitation. The research findings have led to improved Veteran care, along with impactful research findings, intellectual property, and collaborative research with other institutions.
Clinical Trials
VA Palo Alto health care conducts industry-sponsored clinical trials, supporting Phase II–IV studies across multiple therapeutic areas. The research program offers a well-developed infrastructure that includes experienced principal investigators, dedicated research coordinators, a VA research pharmacy, a clinical research unit, and established regulatory and data security systems. All research is conducted under rigorous federal and VA-specific oversight to ensure participant safety, scientific integrity, and ethical standards. Our investigators have experience conducting trials sponsored by large multinational pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and medical device manufacturers. We collaborate with industry sponsors on studies that address conditions of high relevance to the Veteran population, including mental health, oncology, chronic disease, and service-related injuries. Through these collaborations, we seek to generate meaningful clinical evidence that improves health outcomes for Veterans while supporting responsible and compliant trial execution.
VA Palo Alto health care maintains a strong, cooperative affiliation with its non-profit corporation, Palo Alto Veterans Institute for Research (PAVIR), and Stanford University.
Mentored research programs
VA Palo Alto health care offers mentored research experiences for early career staff through college students. Below is a list of our programs.
Leadership:
ACOS/R, Interim Director, Innovation Programs; Co-Director of Mentored Research Programs
VA Palo Alto health care
Co-Director of Mentored Research, Research Education & Outreach Coordinator
VA Palo Alto health care
VA Palo Alto Summer Research Program
2025 program dates: June 23 - August 15, 2025
The VA Palo Alto Summer Research Program helps college students learn about research. The program is designed for students who are early in their academic journey and don't have much research experience yet, like those in community college. The goal is to inspire them to consider a career in research by introducing them to new research fields that they may not have considered previously.
Program description: This 8-week internship program provides mentorship in research. The program helps students advance academically and in their careers, prepares them for graduate school, and allows them to connect with peers. Interns will work on a research project with their primary mentor and will present their research project at the end of the internship. They will also attend seminars to learn about research basics, gain track-specific knowledge, and get career development information. Throughout the program, interns will meet various research professionals who can serve as role models and share insights about careers in the Veterans Health Administration.
Life Sciences track: This track focuses on basic and translational research that aims to create a better understanding of diseases affecting Veterans and develop treatments. This track involves a full-time, in-person internship where students work 40 hours per week.
The 2025 application period is now closed.
If you have any questions about the Life Sciences track, feel free to reach out to srp@pavir.org.
VISN 5 Early Career Award Program (ECAP)
The VISN 5 Early Career Award Program (ECAP) is intended to assist and enable junior investigators and investigators early in their research careers to successfully develop their research careers to make important positive impact on Veteran health and compete for further research funding.
This award provides 2 years of salary support for mentored research to highly qualified investigators with demonstrated abilities and plans.
Applicants must express a clear commitment to a VA career and VA research, VA institutional support for such commitment, and the mentorship support from at least one appropriately qualified VA mentor in VISN 5.
Early Career Development Program (ECDP)
VA Palo Alto's 2-year Early Career Development Program (ECDP) is intended to assist and enable early stage/career clinician scientists and investigators in their VA careers at VA Palo Alto health care to successfully compete for further peer-reviewed, principal investigator-level research funding from VA, other federal or non-federal research grants, and contracts.
Clinicians (credentialed, with clinical privileges, and with active clinical duties at VA Palo Alto health care) are eligible to apply if they are VA Palo Alto-paid employees, working at least 6/8th of their time at VA Palo Alto health care, prior to October 1 or the start date of the ECDP award (whichever comes first).
Please contact Aman Kumar, Geoffrey Goodale, or Jennifer Lee with any questions on ECAP and ECDP.
Partnerships with local academic affiliates
VA Palo Alto health care partners with local academic affiliates at Stanford University, Foothill College, Mission College, and San Jose State University in offering mentored research experiences at our sites. These partnerships also include joint research symposia. More information about partnership opportunities with local academic affiliates will be posted when available.
Research studies
1. ADEPT Study
The ADEPT study is a research opportunity for Veterans who have experienced a concussion and are currently experiencing symptoms of depression. This study is evaluating a non-drug, non-invasive treatment called repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), which uses gentle magnetic pulses on the scalp to explore whether it can improve mood, focus, and overall well-being. Participation involves treatment sessions, questionnaires, and follow-up visits over the course of 6-8 months.
Compensation: Participants can receive up to $600 in compensation upon completion of all study visits and follow-ups.
You may be eligible for the study if you
- Are a Veteran
- Are between 18 and 55
- Have symptoms of depression
- Have a history of concussion
For more information about the study, please call
2. Smartphone Tools for Accelerating Recovery from Trauma (START) Study
VA Palo Alto is inviting Veterans living with PTSD and depression to participate in the first phase of the START research study. The goal is to gather feedback on smartphone apps designed to help Veterans improve everyday functioning—at work, at home, and in relationships.
The study is led by principal investigator Dr. Haijing Hallenbeck. Participants may earn between $30 and $170 for their involvement. An in-person visit to Menlo Park VA is required.
To learn more, download our study information sheet or call
3. PTSD research study: Does trauma restructure the brain?
The VA National Center for PTSD is conducting research to explore how trauma may impact the brain. This study involves an interview, questionnaires, a blood draw, and an MRI scan—all designed to be completed in a single day for your convenience.
Compensation: Participants will receive $230 upon completing all parts of the study.
We are looking for individuals who:
- Are between 18–70 years old
- Have a civilian or military background
- Have no history of neurological or psychiatric disease or injury
- Are native English speakers
- Are not currently taking psychiatric medications, except antidepressants
- Have no metal implants or fragments in their head or body
Interested in participating? Please reach out by calling
4. Assessing bone health after SCI study: Establishing evidence for a clinical protocol
VA Palo Alto’s Spinal Cord Injury & Disorders (SCI/D) Center is conducting a research study to improve the assessment of bone health of Veterans living with SCI/D. Currently, there is no standardized method for measuring bone health at the knee, a common fracture site for those with SCI/D; nor is there an available reference group of able-bodied people that can be used to gauge the bone health of a person with SCI/D.
Researchers at VA Palo Alto are currently conducting this study which will help inform evaluation of bone health for all Veterans. At this time, we are looking for volunteers who do not have a spinal cord injury or other disability for the reference database. Please see below for information about how you can participate in the study.
How healthy are your bones?
Did you know the health of your bones during your 20s and 30s predicts the health of your bones throughout your life?
Take part in a research study to assess bone health in people aged 20–39.
One visit to VA Palo Alto for a bone density scan
Earn $50 - $75 for participating
100 females & 100 males needed
For more information about the study, call 650-493-5000 ext. 69323.
5. Treatment for Apnea and PTSD Study (TAPS)
Are you a Veteran who has been diagnosed with sleep apnea? Do you have PTSD? Have you tried using your CPAP machine before but could not get used to it? Do you want to try and start using it again? Our TAPS study researchers are studying two different types of treatment to help improve CPAP use for Veterans with obstructive sleep apnea and PTSD.
Eligible participants include:
- Male and female Veterans 18 years and older
- Have PTSD
- Sleep apnea diagnosis
Study participation includes:
- Phone screen to determine initial eligibility
- In-person screening visit
- Random assignment to one of the two treatment groups, either cognitive behavioral therapy or an education-based treatment
- Weekly attendance to individual treatment sessions for four weeks, then once every three months for a total of eight sessions over the course of a year
Compensation:
- Study participants will be reimbursed for their time and can earn up to $340 for completing all sessions. Additionally, a meal will be provided on the first screening and last final visit.
Don't wait until it is too late! If you think you or someone you know may be suffering from sleep apnea, contact your physician immediately. Seek treatment to avoid long-term or permanent damage. We can help! Call our study staff today at 650-849-0482.
Our VA research lab has been studying the relationship between obstructive sleep apnea and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) since 2004. TAPS is a newly funded, 5-year VA research program which aims to further clarify the relationship between obstructive sleep apnea and PTSD.
Sleep apnea is the most common chronic illness in the United States.
- Studies show that 24% of males and 9% of females have sleep apnea, more than 30 million people in the United States.
- Our research shows that 83% of older Veterans with PTSD have at least mild obstructive sleep apnea.
- Over 50,000 deaths occur yearly due to sleep apnea related symptoms or injuries.
- Over half of all people with sleep apnea are 35 years old or older and overweight.
- 80-90% of affected people are undiagnosed and/or untreated.
What are some common symptoms?
- Snoring (affects 1 in 2 adults)
- Stop breathing when you sleep
- Sleepy throughout the day
- Large neck circumference
- Enlarged tongue
What are the risks of untreated sleep apnea?
- High blood pressure and other cardiovascular disease
- Memory problems
- Weight gain
- Diabetes
- Impotence
- Headaches
- Apathy
- Depression
- Excessive daytime sleepiness
- Job impairment
- Motor vehicle crashes
6. PEP-C study
Are you a Veteran who has been diagnosed with PTSD?
Would you be interested in starting a new course of treatment? You may be eligible to participate in our research study!
Treatment includes prolonged exposure therapy, taking an FDA-approved medication, or both.
- The study will take place over 40 weeks
- Regular meetings with treatment providers
- Sessions available in person or through telehealth
- Study participants will receive financial compensation
For more information, please contact Vaughan Hooper via email, or call
7. RAPID PTSD research study
We are seeking Veterans ages 18–70 with chronic PTSD for a study on transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) as an accelerated treatment approach.
- 5 sessions per day for 5 days
- Includes interviews and questionnaires
- Compensation up to $300
- Follow-up at 1 & 3 months
For eligibility or questions, call
For participant rights, call