Our research programs

VA Palo Alto health care has the second largest research program in VHA. The Research Administration Office is led by Dr. Jennifer Lee, Associate Chief of Staff for Research & Development.

The components of the VA Palo Alto health care research program include:

And national VA programs, such as:

Research is conducted in the following areas:

Real World Evidence / VHA Data

VA Palo Alto health care is a national leader in real‑world evidence (RWE) analytics, driving research, innovation, and healthcare performance across the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and beyond. VHA is the nation’s largest integrated healthcare system and operates one of the world’s longest-running electronic health record (EHR) databases, the Corporate Data Warehouse (CDW), with data from more than 24 million patients since 2000. Its comprehensive EHR includes clinical notes, imaging and pathology reports, labs, pharmacy data, and ICD/CPT codes from virtually all patient encounters.

Bench / Translational

VA Palo Alto health care's research program focuses on Veteran-related diseases and conditions. These projects span the range of basic science and data science through clinical trials. The project areas include: spinal cord injury, genomics, cooperative studies/clinical studies, diabetes, drug abuse, pain management, cancer, endocrinology, immunology, musculoskeletal, hypertension, dermatology, atherosclerosis, nephrology, cardiovascular, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), hepatitis, ophthalmology, optometry, polytrauma, suicide prevention, vision, and rehabilitation. The research findings have led to improved Veteran care, along with impactful research findings, intellectual property, and collaborative research with other institutions.

Clinical Trials

VA Palo Alto health care conducts industry-sponsored clinical trials, supporting Phase II–IV studies across multiple therapeutic areas. The research program offers a well-developed infrastructure that includes experienced principal investigators, dedicated research coordinators, a VA research pharmacy, a clinical research unit, and established regulatory and data security systems. All research is conducted under rigorous federal and VA-specific oversight to ensure participant safety, scientific integrity, and ethical standards. Our investigators have experience conducting trials sponsored by large multinational pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and medical device manufacturers. We collaborate with industry sponsors on studies that address conditions of high relevance to the Veteran population, including mental health, oncology, chronic disease, and service-related injuries. Through these collaborations, we seek to generate meaningful clinical evidence that improves health outcomes for Veterans while supporting responsible and compliant trial execution.

VA Palo Alto health care maintains a strong, cooperative affiliation with its non-profit corporation, Palo Alto Veterans Institute for Research (PAVIR), and Stanford University.

Mentored research programs