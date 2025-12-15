In this role, he oversees clinical operations for one of VA's most complex health care systems, encompassing specialized programs, research, and graduate medical education.

Prior to his appointment as the Chief of Staff at VA Palo Alto health care, he served as the Chief of Staff of the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center since April 2016. He also served as the Chief of Medical Service, Associate Chief of Medicine, Program Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program and as the Associate Chief of Staff for Education and Academic Affairs.

Dr. Faselis is the author of over 100 peer reviewed publications and two books in Internal Medicine. He has received several teaching awards, including Attending-of-the-Year, the Osler award, and the Golden Apple award for teaching. He is a former President of the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the American Society of Hypertension and a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.

He has been selected as member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. Dr. Faselis is a clinician educator who enjoys teaching residents and students in the inpatient and outpatient setting. His research interests include cardiorespiratory fitness, hypertension, diabetes, traumatic brain injury, patient safety, and medical education. He received his medical degree from the University of Athens School of Medicine and completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Cook County Hospital and Medicine Fellowship at the University of North Carolina.