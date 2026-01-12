In this role, Mr. Teasley provides executive oversight for Chaplain Service, Center for Development and Civic Engagement, East and South Bay Operations, Nutrition and Food Services, Privacy, Prosthetics and Sensory Aid, Veteran Experience, Canteen, Information Security, and Office of Information and Technology. He collaborates closely with facility leadership to align CBOC operations with national VA directives, local strategic goals, and clinical quality standards. Mr. Teasley previously served as the Assistant Director of Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) for the Washington DC VA Medical Center; for 6 community-based outpatient clinics that span Washington, DC, Maryland and Virginia ensuring access to high-quality, patient-centered care for over 40,000 Veterans throughout the region and accounting for over 150,000 outpatient visits in fiscal year 2024.

Mr. Teasley brings over two decades of progressive health care administration experience within the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, with demonstrated success in strategic planning, operational excellence, and program development. He has led successful efforts to reduce administrative backlogs, streamline consult management, and improve access to care for Veterans. His work has significantly contributed to enhanced clinical productivity, optimized resource utilization, and improved Veteran satisfaction.

Throughout his VA career, Mr. Teasley has held numerous leadership roles, including Deputy Chief, Medical Administration Service, and Operations Manager for CBOCs across the Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia region, and Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff at the Washington, DC VA Medical Center, where he supported clinical operations, led enterprise-wide initiatives, and contributed to major programmatic improvements including the implementation of the VA Transplant Program.

Mr. Teasley is a graduate of the VA Graduate Health Administration Training Program (GHATP) and holds a Master of Business Administration from Claflin University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Morris College. He is also FAC-COR Level II certified and actively involved in mentoring and developing the next generation of VA health care leaders.

A passionate advocate for Veterans, Mr. Teasley is committed to fostering a culture of continuous improvement, employee engagement, and operational excellence in support of VA’s mission to honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care.