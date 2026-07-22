Mr. Smith brings 15 years of progressive VA healthcare leadership experience, with a strong foundation in clinical operations, ambulatory care, and community care administration. His previous positions include Chief of the Office of Community Care, Director of Clinical Support, Group Practice Manager, and Health Systems Specialist at VA Palo Alto health care, as well as Group Practice Manager and Health Systems Specialist at VA Long Beach Healthcare System.

He is a graduate of the VA Health Care Leadership Development Program, Excellence in Government Fellows Program, and Leadership Development Institute (LDI). Mr. Smith began his VA career as a trainee in the Graduate Health Administration Training Program at the VISN 22 Network Office.

Mr. Smith obtained Bachelor of Science degrees in Economics and Sociology from Utah State University in 2009, and a Master of Health Care Administration from the University of Washington in 2012.