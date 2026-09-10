25 Years Later Remembering September 11

Twenty-five years after September 11, 2001, the memories of that day remain deeply personal for so many. Here at VA Palo Alto, we join our nation in honoring those we lost and recognizing the lasting significance of a moment that forever changed our country.

Today, Kristan M. Murray, MHA, FACHE, Interim Executive Medical Center Director, shares her personal memory of that September morning and reflects on how its impact continues to carry meaning in the work we do each day in service to Veterans.

In her own words:

September 11, 2001, began as an ordinary day for me. I was a college student, moving between classes and talking with a friend, when another student approached me frantically and told me that a plane had struck one of the towers of the World Trade Center.

I did not believe her at first. It was simply too difficult to comprehend.

I hurried to my next class, and when I arrived, my physics professor already had the television on. Together, we watched the news coverage unfold. And then, as we watched, the second plane struck the South Tower.

No one in the room said a word.

There was no physics lesson that day. There could not have been. In a matter of moments, something had changed—not simply in New York City, Washington, D.C., or Pennsylvania, but across our country and in each of our lives.

Twenty-five years later, I can still remember the silence in that classroom.

For so many Americans, the degrees of separation from September 11 became remarkably small. We knew someone who was there, someone who lost someone, someone who responded, or someone whose life changed because of what happened that day.

And for many young Americans, September 11 became a call to serve.

I know several people who made the decision to enter our Armed Forces in the years that followed. They served our country, and today they are Veterans. Their stories are part of the continuing legacy of September 11.

That connection carries particular meaning for those of us privileged to serve within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The consequences of September 11 did not end when the smoke cleared or when our nation began rebuilding. They followed a generation of Americans onto battlefields and military installations, through deployments and repeated separations from their families, and eventually home again. Some returned with visible wounds. Others returned carrying experiences and burdens that were much harder to see. Families served and sacrificed alongside them.

Today, many of those men and women walk through the doors of VA.

That means September 11 is more than an event we remember. Its legacy is present in the Veterans and families we serve every day.

For those of us who work at VA, remembering September 11 should therefore also remind us of the responsibility entrusted to us. The Veteran sitting across from us may have raised a hand to serve because of what happened that morning. The family asking us for help may have endured years of deployments and sacrifice that followed. The colleague working beside us may also be a Veteran whose own life took a different path because of September 11.

Our responsibility is to see them, to hear them, and to honor their service not simply through our words, but through the quality, compassion, and urgency of the service we provide.

September 11 also reminds us of something fundamental about who we are as Americans. In one of our nation's darkest moments, we witnessed extraordinary courage, sacrifice, service, and humanity. First responders ran toward danger. Strangers helped strangers. Communities came together. Americans answered a call to serve in countless ways.

Twenty-five years later, remembering September 11 means remembering those we lost. It means honoring those who responded. It means recognizing those who served our nation in the years that followed and the families who served alongside them.

And for those of us at VA, it means recommitting ourselves to the promise our nation has made to its Veterans.

I began September 11, 2001, as a college student expecting to attend a physics class. By the end of that morning, like millions of Americans, I understood that our world had changed.

The impact of that day would be felt for years to come.

Twenty-five years later, we are still living with its legacy. We are also entrusted with caring for many of the men and women who became part of that legacy.

May we never forget those we lost.

May we never forget those who answered the call.

And may the way we serve our Veterans demonstrate that remembering is not simply something we say—it is something we do.