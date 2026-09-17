Buddy Check Week: VA Palo Alto invites Veterans to connect, support one another, and strengthen community

Each year during Buddy Check Week, Veterans across the country come together to strengthen the bonds that make our community resilient.

This September, VA Palo Alto health care is hosting two in-person Buddy Check Clinics designed to help Veterans reconnect, access support, and take simple steps to help fellow Veterans who may be struggling.

Whether you’re looking to check in with a friend, learn about resources, or simply connect with other Veterans in your area, these clinics offer a welcoming space and practical tools.

What is Buddy Check Week?

Buddy Check Week is a national effort encouraging Veterans to reach out to one another—especially those who may feel isolated, overwhelmed, or disconnected. A phone call, text, or face-to-face conversation can make a meaningful difference.

This year’s theme encourages Veterans to take the “Talk to 10 Veterans” pledge, committing to reach out to at least ten fellow Veterans between September 21–25. The goal is simple: build connection, remind each other you’re not alone, and help ensure every Veteran can access support when needed.

Join Us at One of Our Buddy Check Week Events

VA Palo Alto will host two clinic events during Buddy Check Week. Veterans can stop by for peer check‑ins, Secure Sign‑In support, suicide prevention resources, and conversations with staff dedicated to Veteran wellness.

Palo Alto VA

Monday, September 21, 2026

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Palo Alto Division Lobby

3801 Miranda Avenue, Palo Alto, CA 94304

Livermore VA

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Livermore Division Lobby

4951 Arroyo Road, Livermore, CA 94550

Veterans are welcome to bring a friend, family member, or fellow community member. Staff will be on hand to provide resources, answer questions, and help Veterans connect with support programs.