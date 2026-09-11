Environmental Medicine Program at VA Palo Alto: Help for Post‑9/11 Veterans

Thousands of Veterans in the Bay Area and beyond may be living with health conditions linked to their military service — and many don't realize that VA can help document, evaluate, and support those conditions through the Environmental Medicine Program at VA Palo Alto health care.

What is Environmental Medicine?

VA Environmental Medicine specializes in recognizing and documenting health problems that may be linked to exposures during military service. These include burn pits, Gulf War toxins, Agent Orange, radiation, contaminated water, asbestos, and other military environmental exposures. Providers help Veterans connect the dots between where they served, what they were exposed to, and how those exposures may be affecting their health today.

Who is this for?

While Veterans of all eras may benefit, Environmental Medicine is particularly critical for younger Veterans — those who served post-9/11 in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other combat zones where burn pit exposure was widespread. Health effects from these exposures may not appear immediately, making early documentation especially important.

The PACT Act: A game-changer for Veterans

The PACT Act, signed into law in August 2022, dramatically expanded VA benefits for Veterans exposed to toxic substances. The law added new "presumptive conditions" for disability claims — meaning eligible Veterans may not have to prove a direct link between their illness and their service if they served in certain places at certain times. VA Palo Alto's Environmental Medicine Program can help Veterans understand how these expanded protections apply to them.

Your path through Environmental Medicine at VA Palo Alto

Step 1 — Toxic Exposure Screening: Every Veteran enrolled in VA health care is eligible for this brief initial screening. It's a conversation with your care team about your service history, potential exposures, and any related health concerns.

Step 2 — Military Environmental Exposures Assessment (MEEA): If concerns are identified, you may be referred to Environmental Medicine specialists for a more in-depth review. During a MEEA, your provider reviews your service history in detail, discusses how exposures may be affecting your health, documents everything thoroughly in your VA medical record, and provides guidance on next steps — including how to navigate the VA claims process.

Step 3 — Specialized Evaluations and Registries: Environmental Medicine can evaluate your eligibility for the six specific VA exposure registries, supporting ongoing research and keeping you informed.

Why documentation matters

The education, documentation, and guidance Veterans receive through Environmental Medicine become part of their permanent medical record. This record is accessible to Compensation and Pension (C&P) reviewers when filing for VA disability benefits — and can help expedite and strengthen a claim while reducing the burden of proof.

It is important to note that Environmental Medicine clinics do not initiate disability claims, nor do they directly provide evidence of service connection. Their role is to provide education and documentation so that Veterans can understand how their exposures may relate to health problems and potential service connection.

Take the first step

If you are a Veteran who served in any era and has concerns about health issues related to military exposures, we encourage you to ask your VA care team about a Toxic Exposure Screening. It's a simple first step that could make a meaningful difference in your health and your future benefits.

For more information, contact VA Palo Alto health care at .