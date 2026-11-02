Resurrecting the Veteran and Family Centered Care (VFCC) Communication Training Program

Program The Veteran and Family Centered Care (VFCC) Communication Training Program has been revitalized, building on a solid foundation first established in 2014.

This collaborative initiative—led by the Simulation Program in partnership with VFCC leaders and the RN Transition to Practice Program Leadership—aims to enhance care by fostering meaningful communication among new graduate nurses, Veterans, and their families.

A collaborative approach

A unique feature of the program is the direct involvement of volunteer Veterans and family members, specially trained to serve in realistic simulation scenarios. Utilizing Veterans and family members adds authenticity to training sessions; even when scenarios are fictitious, participants contribute their own real-world perspectives and experiences to the debriefing, providing invaluable, genuine insights for trainees. This hands-on method allows nurses to practice and refine their communication skills in a supportive, authentic environment with direct feedback from those who have firsthand insight into the Veteran experience.

Healthcare simulation: A cutting-edge educational tool

Healthcare simulation is a cutting-edge method to educate and train healthcare professionals. This experiential learning style offers participants the opportunity to build confidence in their abilities and decision-making skills before they work in real-world situations—ensuring they are well-prepared to face complex interactions and challenges in a controlled, safe environment.

The CARE Communication Model

Central to the training is the CARE Communication Model, which guides empathetic and collaborative communication:

C onnect: Build rapport and trust with Veterans and their families

onnect: Build rapport and trust with Veterans and their families A ctively Listen: Explore the Veteran’s and family’s concerns including their values, ideas, expectations and worries

ctively Listen: Explore the Veteran’s and family’s concerns including their values, ideas, expectations and worries R espond & Refocus: Show empathy, validate feelings, and share information clearly. Guide conversations toward shared understanding.

espond & Refocus: Show empathy, validate feelings, and share information clearly. Guide conversations toward shared understanding. Engage and Plan Together: Collaborate to make care decisions and set goals, ensuring that Veterans and their families are partners in the care process.

Impact of effective communication

Research and VA experience strongly demonstrate that effective communication between patients and providers has a significant positive impact, including:

Improved patient adherence to treatment plans

More comprehensive and accurate medical histories

Better clinical health outcomes

Higher patient and provider satisfaction

Program revival and new milestones

After a period of inactivity the program was presented to the current VFCC Advisory Council in 2025, marking an important step toward revitalization. A new group of volunteers—comprised of Veterans and family members—were recruited. Four new members completed training in March 2026, and the first VFCC Communication Training session for the RN Transition to Practice (RNTTP) class was held on April 2, 2026. Nurse residents reported increased confidence in communicating with Veterans more empathetically and effectively in the post-course evaluation. They also strongly agreed that this training approach significantly enhanced their communication skills.

Ongoing growth and future opportunities

Looking ahead, the relaunch of the VFCC Communication Training Program reflects VA’s commitment to delivering compassionate, Veteran-centered care. The program is actively expanding collaboration across the VA healthcare system by engaging new clinical teams and patient populations. By empowering nurses and other clinical teams with strong communication skills and elevating the voices of Veterans and their families, the program moves closer to its mission of strengthening respect, understanding, and partnership in every patient encounter. Recruitment and training of Veterans and family members continue, and those interested in contributing to this meaningful initiative are encouraged to get involved.

If you are interested in learning more about the training program, please contact Elizabeth Harris by email.

If you are a Veteran or family member or know someone who might be interested in becoming a trained actor, please submit a request to get involved.