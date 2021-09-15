Flu vaccinations are now available at VA Palo Alto

The flu vaccine is now available to all eligible Veterans who receive care at VA Palo Alto health care at the following locations:

Palo Alto VA Medical Center

3801 Miranda Avenue, Palo Alto, Calif. 94304

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

and, starting October 16, 2021, every 3rd Saturday of the month from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Walk-ins (no appointment needed) in building 100, entrance of Clinic A, or drive-thru in parking structure 2.

Palo Alto VA Medical Center-Livermore

4951 Arroyo Road, Livermore, Calif. 94550

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

and, starting October 16, 2021, every 3rd Saturday of the month from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Capitola VA Clinic

1350 41st Avenue, Suite 102, Capitola, Calif. 95010

Walk-ins on Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

And with appointments on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

Fremont VA Clinic

39199 Liberty Street, Fremont, Calif. 94538

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

and, starting October 16, 2021, every 3rd Saturday of the month from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

MGGourley VA-DoD Clinic (Monterey)

201 9th Street Marina, Calif. 93933

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

and, starting October 16, 2021, every 3rd Saturday of the month from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Drive-thru (no appointment needed)

Modesto VA Clinic

1225 Oakdale Rd, Modesto, Calif. 95355

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

and, starting October 16, 2021, every 3rd Saturday of the month from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

San Jose VA Clinic

5855 Silver Creek Valley Place, San Jose, Calif. 95138

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

and, starting October 16, 2021, every 3rd Saturday of the month from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Drive-thru (no appointment needed)

Sonora VA Clinic

13663 Mono Way, Sonora, Calif. 95370

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

and, starting October 16, 2021, every 3rd Saturday of the month from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Stockton VA Clinic

7777 South Freedom Rd, French Camp, Calif. 95231

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

and, starting October 16, 2021, every 3rd Saturday of the month from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Types of flu shots we offer

We have 3 types of flu vaccine formulations this year:

The standard dose protects against 4 different flu viruses.

For Veterans who are 65 years of age or older, we offer the adjuvanted dose.

A recombinant vaccine is available for anyone with a history of anaphylactic reaction to eggs.

Flu shots in the community

Eligible Veterans* can now receive their seasonal flu shots at more than 60,000 Community Care Network (CCN) retail pharmacies and urgent care locations. This replaces the Walgreens Retail Immunization Care Coordination Program, which ended in March 2020.

Learn more about these CCN locations on their website. You can access a map to all community in-network locations and a chart indicating what type of locations Veterans can go to in their regions to receive their flu shots. No appointment or VA referral is required. Veterans need to present a valid government-issued identification (e.g., Veteran Health ID card, Department of Defense ID card, state-issued driver's license or ID card, etc.).

*Veterans must be enrolled in the VA health care system.

Current information from VA Palo Alto health care is always posted on the website and Facebook.