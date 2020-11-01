 Skip to Content
VA innovation project saves isolated Vets during pandemic

Everyone has now experienced the “stuck at home” feeling from various shelter-in-place orders over the past year. However, that feeling was particularly difficult for older, disabled, and homeless Veterans who rely on in-person visits from clinicians, loved ones, and social programs.

May is Better Hearing & Speech Month

Speech pathologists at VAPAHCS are here to help COVID-19 survivors manage or recover from short- and longer-term difficulties in the areas of cognition, swallowing, and communication.

