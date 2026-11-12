Reclaiming identity through Whole Health

For Washingtoni, healing has been a journey of courage, self-reflection, and accepting support.

Through VA Palo Alto health care's Whole Health program, Washingtoni found new ways to manage chronic pain and mental health challenges, rebuild self-worth, and support other Veterans pursuing their own paths to wellness.

After completing Whole Health orientation, Washingtoni participated in a range of services, including individual and group health coaching, mindfulness, yoga, Tai Chi, acupuncture, massage therapy, chiropractic care, and peer-led support groups. Each service offered practical tools for healing while helping build a sense of community and connection.

Washingtoni sought support for mental health concerns and chronic pain related to military sexual trauma, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. VA resources—including PTSD and mindfulness mobile apps, printed workbooks and personal goal-setting tools—provided structure, daily reinforcement and coping strategies.

Although Washingtoni did not create a formal Personal Health Plan, setting SMART goals and using VA planning resources helped create accountability and direction.

Support as a foundation

Family, caregivers, fellow Veterans, and community organizations have played an important role in Washingtoni’s recovery. These relationships have provided both emotional encouragement and practical assistance, reinforcing the idea that healing does not have to happen alone.

A pivotal part of the journey has been reclaiming identity and self-worth after years of feeling unseen. Through therapy and Whole Health, Washingtoni began addressing shame, rebuilding self-esteem, and learning to distinguish responsibility from accountability.

“Be mindful of what you think of yourself,” Washingtoni said. “Let go, let God. Healing begins with honesty, setting boundaries, and believing that you are worthy of recovery.”

New tools for difficult moments

Healing from trauma has also meant recognizing emotional triggers and developing healthier responses. Washingtoni gave their anger the name “Suzie,” using it as a way to identify when difficult emotions are surfacing and to communicate that need for space or support before reacting in harmful ways.

Therapy, peer support, and Whole Health services helped Washingtoni move away from patterns of guilt and avoidance and toward acceptance, stability, and renewed confidence.

Chronic pain from injuries and fibromyalgia has at times made daily life more difficult. Still, Washingtoni says addressing painful experiences—rather than avoiding them—became an important part of moving forward. Regular use of Whole Health services, behavioral health care, and support from loved ones has helped strengthen resilience over time.

Changes that added up

Washingtoni also participated in the VA’s MOVE! Weight Management Program, telehealth appointments, and behavioral health support. Combined with changes in daily routines, these efforts contributed to weight loss from nearly 300 pounds to 224 pounds.

Reducing caffeine, increasing physical activity, and using services such as acupuncture, aquatic therapy, massage, and grief therapy have supported improvements in sleep, self-image, and relationships. Washingtoni notes that these changes have strengthened family connections, particularly with an older sister, and brought renewed pride in personal accomplishments.

Spirituality remains central to Washingtoni’s approach to wellness. A personal relationship with God, discernment, and healthy boundaries has helped provide grounding while navigating recovery.

Supporting other Veterans

Today, Washingtoni is sharing those lessons with others. Through involvement with the Veterans Support Services Agency and speaking at community events, Washingtoni helps connect fellow Veterans with resources and encourages them to imagine a path toward healing.

Washingtoni’s experience reflects the individualized nature of Whole Health: wellness can involve physical care, mental health support, meaningful relationships, spirituality, and a renewed sense of purpose. By continuing to speak openly about recovery, Washingtoni hopes to help other Veterans feel less alone and more empowered to seek the care and support they deserve.