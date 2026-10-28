Staying on the Mission for Herself: Shane Marie Bailey’s Whole Health Journey

For Shane Marie Bailey, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Whole Health program has become a way to build practical skills, strengthen connections, and keep moving forward through life’s challenges.

Ms. Bailey receives care through VA Palo Alto Health Care System, where she has accessed Whole Health services and a broad range of support tailored to her individual goals and needs.

Bailey has participated in a range of VA services and programs, including Whole Health coaching, group classes, telehealth, mindfulness, yoga, Tai Chi, nutrition support, chiropractic care, peer support, women’s exercise groups, and the MOVE! Weight Management Program. She also uses VA mobile apps such as Mindfulness Coach, PTSD Coach, and CBT-i Coach, which supports cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, as part of her day-to-day wellness routine.

“Stay on the mission for yourself,” Bailey said. “Put your health and well-being first, because you matter.”

That message comes from lived experience. Bailey has navigated years of mental health challenges, periods of hospitalization, chronic pain, and difficult family circumstances. For 18 years, she cared for her mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease. Although caregiving was emotionally demanding, it also strengthened Bailey’s commitment to helping others and to finding support for herself.

After her mother’s death, Bailey continued pursuing her own goals. While balancing work, school, and her health needs, she earned associate and bachelor’s degrees and came close to completing a master’s degree.

A key turning point came when Bailey began putting more focus on her own well-being. Through VA geriatric services and Whole Health, she explored new tools, education, and support. She studied peer support, became certified as a peer support specialist, and incorporated what she learned into her personal health journey.

Bailey said Whole Health helped her develop coping skills and find new ways to manage pain. Her care team encouraged practices such as Tai Chi, exercise, nutrition changes, mindfulness, and creative activities. Daily affirmations and painting also became meaningful parts of her self-care routine.

Over time, Bailey experienced significant improvement in her pain management and was able to stop using pain medication. She credits a combination of care-team recommendations, healthy routines, and a willingness to try approaches that worked for her individual needs.

Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound (SMART) goal-setting has also helped Bailey remain flexible and avoid becoming overwhelmed. By setting goals using this framework, she has found a way to make decisions, manage stress, and adjust when circumstances change.

Support from others has been essential. Bailey cites therapists, peer specialists, Whole Health coaches, and Veteran-serving community organizations, including Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). VA caregiver services, home health aides, and accessibility improvements to her home—such as a ramp for her scooter—have also helped make everyday life more manageable.

When transportation became a barrier to care, Bailey received a donated vehicle from Vehicles for Vets, a Stockton, California-based organization that provides vehicles at no cost to Veterans. The gift helped her continue attending appointments and participating in services.

Bailey also emphasizes the value of connection. Cognitive behavioral therapy, inpatient group sessions, peer support, and virtual care have all helped her sustain motivation and remain engaged in her health. VA virtual services and remote access options, she said, can make it easier for Veterans to participate in care regardless of where they live.

A peacetime Veteran, Bailey joined the U.S. Coast Guard in March 1976. She recalls a time during and after the Vietnam era when many service members did not receive the welcome or support that Veterans more often experience today. That perspective reinforces her gratitude for programs that recognize Veterans’ needs and provide meaningful, comprehensive care.

“Seek help,” Bailey said. “VA programs have improved and now offer comprehensive support. Don’t hesitate to connect-you deserve assistance.”

Bailey also expressed appreciation for the opportunity to share her experience and for the respectful, professional process of telling her story. She said it was meaningful to be heard and to help showcase Whole Health programs and the support available to Veterans.

“The PACT Act is keeping its promise to provide Veterans the best care,” Bailey said.

Bailey’s story reflects how Whole Health can support Veterans in identifying what matters most to them, building on their strengths, and taking meaningful steps toward better health and well-being.