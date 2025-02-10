Program description

The VA Palo Alto health care Medical Pathology Program (VAMPP) aims to provide high-quality education to Bay Area college students aspiring to careers in medicine.

VAMPP uses its unique teaching platform and pathology department to host a tuition-free, lunch-provided summer internship. The program is designed to give students accessible opportunities to learn about medicine, develop values for holistic patient care, and pursue their goal of becoming skilled clinicians, medical scientists, and caregivers.

During summer sessions, VAMPP interns participate in various hands-on opportunities. Typically, students will participate in the following:

Learn and assist with the autopsy evisceration process . Under careful supervision, interns are taught to perform autopsy eviscerations. They also receive training in processing autopsy permits, managing cadavers, conducting external surveys with a pathologist, and using medical instruments. This experience not only honors and serves Veterans and their families but also offers an exceptional educational opportunity.

Participate in a rotational shadowing program. Interns gain a comprehensive shadowing experience to explore their interests and understand the diversity of medical practices. Typically, students rotate through around 15 different departments, such as surgery, pathology, women's health, recreation therapy, podiatry, intensive care, and radiology. They also shadow professionals in non-clinical roles like dietitians and safety officers to gain a well-rounded perspective on hospital operations.

Support patient care through narrative medicine. Interns take part in the My Life My Story Program at VA Palo Alto health care. This program aims to enhance clinical communication and outcomes for Veterans by adding a life-story biography to their medical records. Interns recruit, interview, and write narratives for Veterans. This experience offers a valuable opportunity for interns to practice patient communication, connect with the diverse Veteran population, and support patient care.

Engage in brain sectioning and autopsy case conferences. During the postmortem evaluation process, neuropathologists section, process, and examine patient brains. Additionally, in case conferences, pathologists collaboratively review patient specimens and autopsy findings with various members of the patient's care teams. Student interns observe these processes and participate, as appropriate.

Participate in lectures and trainings. Interns receive formal in-classroom training on medical topics like anatomy, along with guest lectures and hands-on training in anatomical or surgical skills.

Collaborate and educate. Interns have the chance to work with and support the education of students from external programs that VAMPP partners with, such as Silicon Valley Career Technical Education and the Stanford Medical Youth Science Program.

. Interns have the chance to work with and support the education of students from external programs that VAMPP partners with, such as Silicon Valley Career Technical Education and the Stanford Medical Youth Science Program. Community-building activities, daily reflections, anatomy labs, capstone presentations, and more.

How to apply

To qualify for an internship, you must:

Have access to transportation to and from our Palo Alto campus

Be available to attend Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the duration of the program. Please note that some shadowing rotations may require arriving earlier than 9:00 a.m., and students must be able to adapt to these expectations.

Be at least 18 years old

Intend to pursue a career in medicine

Be capable of maintaining a safe and professional work environment, especially in high-stakes clinical settings

Demonstrate a passion for learning and patient care

Commit to showing respect for peers, patients, and staff at VA

Communicate effectively

Be prepared to adhere to privacy and confidentiality procedures like HIPAA

If you are interested in applying, please reach out to William Temme at William.Temme@va.gov, or call .

Program timeline