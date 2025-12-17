Past rates: 2025 VA protected disability and death pension
You may be eligible for protected rates if you began receiving VA disability or death pension payments before December 31, 1978, and you haven’t elected to change to the current, improved pension program. This means you’ll be able to continue receiving payments at the rates under the old program. Find out if you’re eligible, and review 2025 rates.
You can choose to receive improved pension benefits
If you’re currently receiving payments from a Section 306 or old law pension, you can elect to change your benefits to begin receiving payments through the current, improved VA pension program. If you have questions about your benefits, call us at 800-827-1000.
Review the current rates for improved pension programs:
Find the Veterans Pension rates
Find the Survivors Pension rates
If you’ve lost entitlement to your Section 306 or old law pension, you can’t apply again for these benefits. But you can apply for an improved Veterans Pension or Survivors Pension.
How we determine if you’re eligible for protected rates
To qualify for protected rates, your yearly income for 2024 must be at or below a certain amount. This is called the income limit. We count as income any money you earn in a year, including your salary, investment and retirement payments, and any income from your dependents. Some expenses, like non-reimbursable medical expenses (paid medical expenses not covered by your insurance provider), may work in your favor to reduce your countable income.
We base your income limit on:
- The specific pension benefits you’re eligible to receive (including added amounts for Aid and Attendance), and
- Whether or not you have eligible dependents, and
- Your yearly income
Eligible dependents
Eligible dependents may include your spouse. We recognize same-sex and common-law marriages.
Dependents may also include any biological, step, or adopted children you may have who are unmarried and meet at least one of the requirements listed below.
At least 1 of these must be true for a dependent child:
- The child is unmarried and is under 18 years old, or
- The child is unmarried and is between 18 and 23 years old and enrolled in a qualifying school full time, or
- The child is unmarried and was seriously disabled before age 18 and is unable to care for themselves
Section 306 disability pension rates
Effective December 1, 2024
This non-service-connected pension program was available from July 1, 1960, through December 31, 1978.
Note: The hospital reduction rate is a reduced rate of Special Aid and Attendance that we pay if you’re hospitalized and meet certain requirements.
Read the full Title 38 regulations for hospital reduction rates
Notes:
- The hospital reduction rate is a reduced rate of Special Aid and Attendance that we pay if you’re hospitalized and meet certain requirements.
Read the full Title 38 regulations for hospital reduction rates
- If you’re married, we also include some of your spouse’s income when we determine if your yearly income is at or below the income limit. The current Section 306 disability pension spouse income exclusion limit is $6,164. This means that we won’t include the first $6,164 of your spouse’s yearly income, but we’ll include any amount above this unless you provide evidence that you don’t have access to this income or that including it would cause you financial hardship.
Read the full Title 38 regulations for the spouse income exclusion
Section 306 disability pension monthly payments
If you qualify for a protected rate, we’ll pay you the monthly payment amount you were entitled to on December 31, 1978. The income limitation includes a 2.5% cost-of-living increase.
Section 306 death pension rates
Effective December 1, 2024
This non-service-connected pension program was available from July 1, 1960, through December 31, 1978.
Section 306 death pension monthly payments
If you qualify for a protected rate, we’ll pay you the monthly payment amount you were entitled to on December 31, 1978. The income limitation includes a 2.5% cost-of-living increase.
Section 306 survivor benefit plan annuity limitation
Effective December 1, 2024
An annuity is a fixed sum of money paid to the plan’s beneficiary each year. If you’re part of a Section 306 survivor benefit plan (also called the “minimum income widow” provision), we’ll pay you up to $11,380 this year. The income limitation includes a 2.5% cost-of-living increase.
Old law disability pension rates
Effective December 1, 2024
This non-service-connected pension program was available before July 1, 1960.
(in U.S. $)
Old law death pension rates
Effective December 1, 2024
This non-service-connected pension program was available before July 1, 1960.
Old law death pension monthly payments
If you’re eligible for the protected rate for the old law death pension, we’ll pay the rate you were entitled to on December 31, 1978. The income limitation includes a 2.5% cost-of-living increase.
Old law survivor benefit plan annuity limitation
Effective December 1, 2024
An annuity is a fixed sum of money paid to the plan’s beneficiary each year. If you’re the beneficiary of an old law death pension survivor benefit plan (also called the “minimum income widow” provision), we’ll pay you up to $11,380 for the year. The income limitation includes a 2.5% cost-of-living increase.