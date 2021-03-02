New York Veterans: Under Secretary for Benefits hosts tele-townhall
- When
-
Monday, May 4, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Please join us on May 4, 2020 for a Tele-Town Hall, in New York (but all are welcome to join). We will be presenting information on VBA’s COVID-19 response, Solid Start, Blue Water Navy and Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP).
Call-In: 844-227-7557
For more information on the topics, visit our website.
- VBA’s COVID-19 response - https://www.benefits.va.gov/benefits/news.asp
- VA Solid Start - https://www.benefits.va.gov/transition/solid-start.asp
- Blue Water Navy - https://www.benefits.va.gov/benefits/blue-water-navy.asp
- Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) - https://www.benefits.va.gov/benefits/banking.asp
And may the fourth be with you.