New York Veterans: Under Secretary for Benefits hosts tele-townhall

When
Monday, May 4, 2020
4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Please join us on May 4, 2020 for a Tele-Town Hall, in New York (but all are welcome to join). We will be presenting information on VBA’s COVID-19 response, Solid Start, Blue Water Navy and Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP).

 

Call-In: 844-227-7557

 

For more information on the topics, visit our website.

And may the fourth be with you.

