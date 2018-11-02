PRESS RELEASE

November 2, 2018

Mural Dedication on November 8 at 1 p.m. to Celebrate Veterans Day Honors Veteran Spirit and the Art of Healing



PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center (CMCVAMC) will host the dedication of “American Tableau” a new mural created through a partnership of the Veterans Empowerment Center (VEC) of the Crescenz VA Medical Center, Mural Arts Philadelphia, and the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services. The mural pays tribute to the strength and resilience of our nation’s veterans.

The mural was created by Mural Arts Philadelphia artist James Burns. The artist collaborated with veterans over a year, through interactive workshops and writing workshops led by Warrior Writers at Impact Services. The result is a powerful statement about the veterans’ lives before, during, and after their service. The VEC members, as well as several CMCVAMC staff members, served as models for the mural, which also depicts Mr. Burns’ father and Corporal Michael J. Crescenz, both Vietnam veterans.

Porch Light, a program of Mural Arts Philadelphia in partnership with the City of Philadelphia Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disAbility Services, is dedicated to strengthening community wellness through hands-on artmaking with individuals who have experienced trauma. This program is a perfect pairing with veterans, many of whom are recovering from mental health issues, including PTSD. Participation by the veterans in the mural project was a goal set by the group as part of their road to recovery and wellness.

WHAT: Mural Dedication and Veterans Day Observance

WHO: Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center & Mural Arts Philadelphia

WHEN: Thursday, November 8 1-3 p.m.

WHERE: Crescenz VA Medical Center

Outdoors, opposite the mural, at approximately 3 South University Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Any media wishing to attend the mural dedication should RSVP to Jonathan Hodges, Interim Public Affairs Officer, Jonathan.Hodges@va.gov.

Mural Arts Philadelphia is the nation’s largest public art program, dedicated to the belief that art ignites change. For over 30 years, Mural Arts has united artists and communities through a collaborative and equitable process, creating nearly 4,000 artworks that have transformed public spaces and individual lives. Mural Arts aims to empower people, stimulate dialogue, and build bridges to understanding with projects that attract artists from Philadelphia and around the world, and programs that focus on youth education, restorative justice, mental health and wellness, and public art and its preservation. Popular mural tours offer a firsthand glimpse into the inspiring stories behind Mural Arts’ iconic and unparalleled collection, which has earned Philadelphia worldwide recognition as the “City of Murals.” For more information, call 215-685-0750 or visit muralarts.org. Follow us on social media: @muralarts on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat, MuralArtsPhiladelphia on Facebook, and phillymuralarts on YouTube.